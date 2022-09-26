WACOAL KICKS OFF THEIR FALL FIT FOR THE CURE® EVENTS TO SUPPORT THE FIGHT AGAINST BREAST CANCER

THE RACE TO ONE MILLION BRA FITTINGS IS ON! WACOAL DONATES $5 FOR EVERY PERSON WHO RECEIVES A COMPLIMENTARY FITTING AND PURCHASES A WACOAL OR B.TEMPT'D BRA AT AN EVENT FROM SEPTEMBER THROUGH OCTOBER 28.

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wacoal, the nation's leading designer intimate apparel brand, celebrates its 21st year of Fit for the Cure® in partnership with Susan G. Komen®. To date, Wacoal has donated more than $6 million to Komen through Fit for the Cure® and other initiatives to support the fight against breast cancer. Wacoal has fit more than 992,000 women at these events, and they are on track to hit one million bra fittings this fall, a significant milestone for the program.

Wacoal continues its donation of $5 to Susan G. Komen® for every person who receives a complimentary bra fitting (Touch-Free™ option available) and purchases a regular price Wacoal or b.tempt'd bra at a Fit for the Cure® event. Wacoal's donations help fund Komen's direct patient support services, including its free Breast Care Helpline and financial assistance program.

More than 500 Fit for the Cure® events will occur in stores across the United States and Canada, including Wacoal's retail stores in The Mall at Short Hills in New Jersey and King of Prussia in Pennsylvania. This year, women will also have an exciting new opportunity to support the fight against breast cancer at Wacoal's first-ever pop-up in New York City on October 1st. Attendees can work with a Wacoal Fit Expert or use the brand's mybraFit™ app , the world's first AI-powered app that determines accurate sizing and delivers personalized bra recommendations within minutes. The brand will make a donation for anyone who posts on social media using the hashtag #WacoalFitForTheCure at the pop-up.

"We are so proud of Wacoal's ongoing partnership with Susan G. Komen®," says Mitch Kauffman, President, and CEO of Wacoal America. "Every year, thousands of women participate in Fit for the Cure® events with the goal of helping in the fight against breast cancer. Through our donations, we are able to help Komen break down barriers to access to care and ultimately achieve a world without breast cancer."

"Our longtime partnership with Wacoal has truly improved the quality of life of so many individuals dealing with breast cancer," said Sarah Rosales, vice president of corporate partnerships at Susan G. Komen®️. "From helping us provide support and resources through Komen's financial assistance program and our Breast Care Helpline, Wacoal helps us make a direct impact so more lives can be saved as we continue our mission to end breast cancer for good."

To book an appointment for a complimentary bra fitting at a Fit for the Cure® event:

fitforthecure.com Find an event at Select a time Book an appointment

Appointments are recommended but not required. Walk-ins are welcome.

ABOUT WACOAL:

Wacoal is the leading lingerie brand that women trust for fit, quality, and comfort. Wacoal pioneered the art of bra fitting, and today, their Fit Experts help women find the sizes that make them look and feel their best. Never satisfied with the status quo, their designers keep a finger on the pulse of the fashion industry. They are always looking for new and better ways to deliver bras that meet the expectations of modern women for comfort, quality, and performance. Shop www.wacoal-america.com or follow Wacoal on social for the latest updates: Facebook @Wacoal , Instagram @WacoalAmerica , and TikTok @WacoalAmerica .

ABOUT SUSAN G. KOMEN®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/ .

ABOUT FIT FOR THE CURE®

Wacoal's one-of-a-kind Fit for the Cure® events provide funds that directly contribute to Susan G. Komen's bold goal to reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50 percent in the United States by 2026. Through Fit for the Cure® and other initiatives, Wacoal will make a guaranteed aggregate minimum donation of $250,000 to Komen in 2022. Fit for the Cure® is a registered trademark of Susan G. Komen®.

