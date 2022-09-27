ePlus Achieves Palo Alto Networks Authorized Support Center Certified Partner Status

Expands Enhanced Maintenance Support Offering to Include First Call Technical Support for Palo Alto Networks

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) announced today that it is certified to provide partner-enabled Premium Support as a Palo Alto Networks Authorized Support Center (ASC). Adding Palo Alto Networks to its existing Enhanced Maintenance Support (EMS) offering, ePlus extends single-call support for multi-vendor environments, providing customers with:

Faster time to resolution

Access to US-based ePlus certified engineers

Expedient escalation to Tier 3 Palo Alto TAC engineers when needed

Assigned customer success resource

"Complementing our broad lifecycle services for Palo Alto Networks with Enhanced Maintenance Support as an Authorized Support Center partner gives our customers a holistic view of their security footprint—from assessment to consultation, design, installation, first call support, and Managed Services," said Lee Waskevich, vice president of security strategy for ePlus. "Customers can also leverage our Managed Security Services Practice, which encompasses Security Operations Center/Managed Detection and Response Services, Incident Management, Vulnerability Management, and virtual CISO. Aligning technology support services with accelerated demand for continuous monitoring and operations helps organizations to become more effective and efficient in combating today's latest cyber threats."

"Palo Alto Networks ASC Partners meet stringent program requirements to obtain and maintain their ASC status. Attainment of ASC competency demonstrates ePlus' commitment to providing the highest level of service for customers' Palo Alto Networks technology," said Karl Soderlund, senior vice president, Worldwide Channel Sales at Palo Alto Networks. "We are confident in ePlus' ability to quickly and proficiently resolve any technical support issues or challenges for our joint customers' security needs."

"Customers rely on ePlus for a seamless and simplified support experience across their heterogenous infrastructure," said Kevin Detsch, SVP of services business development at ePlus. "Adding support for Palo Alto Networks extends the value we bring to customers, allowing them to stay one step ahead on operational issues and keep their environments up and running for optimal efficiency."

To read more information about ePlus' Palo Alto Networks offerings and partnership, please visit: https://eplus.com/partners/showcase-partners/palo-alto-networks. Additional detail about ePlus' Enhanced Maintenance Support can be found at: https://eplus.com/services/managed-services/managed-services-for-infrastructure-and-cloud/enhanced-maintenance-support.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus has an unwavering and relentless focus on leveraging technology to create inspired and transformative business outcomes for its customers. Offering a robust portfolio of solutions, as well as a full set of consultative and managed services across the technology spectrum, ePlus has proudly achieved more than 30 years of success in the business, carrying customers forward through adversity, rapidly changing environments, and other obstacles. ePlus is a trusted advisor, bringing expertise, credentials, talent and a thorough understanding of innovative technologies, spanning security, cloud, data center, networking, collaboration and emerging solutions, to organizations across all industry segments. With complete lifecycle management services and flexible payment solutions, ePlus' more than 1,500 associates are focused on cultivating positive customer experiences and are dedicated to their craft, harnessing new knowledge while applying decades of proven experience. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with offices in the United States, UK, Europe, and Asia‐Pacific. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email info@eplus.com. Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements." Actual and anticipated future results may vary materially due to certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the duration and impact of COVID-19 and the efficacy of vaccine roll-outs, which could materially adversely affect our financial condition and results of operations and has resulted worldwide in governmental authorities imposing numerous unprecedented measures to try to contain the virus that has impacted and may further impact our workforce and operations, the operations of our customers, and those of our respective vendors, suppliers, and partners; national and international political instability fostering uncertainty and volatility in the global economy including an economic downturn, an increase in tariffs or adverse changes to trade agreements, exposure to fluctuation in foreign currency rates, interest rates and downward pressure on prices; our ability to successfully perform due diligence and integrate acquired businesses; the possibility of goodwill impairment charges in the future; reduction of vendor incentive programs; significant adverse changes in, reductions in, or losses of relationships with one or more of our largest volume customers or vendors; the demand for and acceptance of, our products and services; our ability to adapt our services to meet changes in market developments; our ability to implement comprehensive plans to achieve customer account coverage for the integration of sales forces, cost containment, asset rationalization, systems integration and other key strategies; our ability to reserve adequately for credit losses; our ability to secure our electronic and other confidential information or that of our customers or partners and remain secure during a cyber-security attack; future growth rates in our core businesses; our ability to protect our intellectual property; the impact of competition in our markets; the possibility of defects in our products or catalog content data; our ability to adapt to changes in the IT industry and/or rapid change in product standards; our ability to realize our investment in leased equipment; our ability to hire and retain sufficient qualified personnel; and other risks or uncertainties detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and ePlus undertakes no duty or obligation to update this information.

