InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for Charger Cords (OSK-343)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to keep a phone cord charger straight, contained and protected against unwanted physical harm," said an inventor, from Milwaukee, Wisc., "so I invented the CELL PHONE CORD CLAMP. My design prevents the cord from being twisted, bent and stressed."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an effective way to protect the connector end of a cell phone charger cord. In doing so, it helps to prevent the cord from bending and breaking. As a result, it could help to avoid the cost of premature replacement cords and it can be adapted for use with different types of charger cords. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of smartphones. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-OSK-343, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

