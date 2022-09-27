Precision Optics Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Conference Call Scheduled for today, September 27, 2022 at 5:00pm ET
GARDNER, Mass., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. (OTCQB: PEYE), a leading designer and manufacturer of advanced optical instruments for the medical and defense industries, announced operating results on an unaudited basis for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2022.
Fourth quarter fiscal 2022 highlights:
- Revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 increased 79% to $4.79 million compared to $2.67 million in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. Lighthouse Imaging, which was acquired on October 4, 2021, contributed $1.41 million in fourth quarter revenue.
- Excluding contributions from Lighthouse, revenue for the fourth quarter increased 27% compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
- Gross margins for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 were 30% compared to 29% in the same quarter of the prior year. Excluding Lighthouse, gross margins were 35%.
- Net income for the quarter was $269,293 compared to net loss of $442,443 in the same quarter a year ago.
- Adjusted EBITDA, defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation and other income, was a loss of $190,614.
Fiscal year 2022 highlights:
- Revenue for the year ended June 30, 2022 was a record $15.68 million compared to $10.67 million in the previous fiscal year. Lighthouse contributed $3.88 million to revenue in the year.
- Excluding contributions from Lighthouse, revenue for fiscal year 2022 increased 11% compared to the previous year.
- Gross margins for the year ended June 30, 2022 were 31% compared to 32% in the previous fiscal year. Excluding Lighthouse, gross margins were 35%.
- Net loss for the year was $928,418 compared to a loss of $102,826 during the previous year.
- Adjusted EBITDA, defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation and other income, was a loss of $242,293.
Precision Optics' CEO, Joseph Forkey, commented, "Fiscal year 2022 was a transformational year for Precision Optics. We reported record fourth quarter and fiscal year revenues driven by advancement in a number of programs from our pipeline to production, and completed the acquisition of Lighthouse Imaging to combine two of the industry's leaders in micro-optics and digital imaging. We finished out the year with strong quarterly organic revenue growth of 27% year-over-year as we began to see the impact of production increases from new and ongoing programs. As we have long anticipated, gross margins associated with organic revenue have begun to rise as a result of improving production efficiencies along with higher utilization of production and engineering resources."
"In fiscal 2023 we anticipate ongoing revenue and margin growth driven by growth in existing customer programs, new customer programs and Lighthouse programs poised to transfer from product development into production. We continue to invest in our business to build sales and marketing, shift all three business sites to a common and updated operating and financial platform, and supplement our technical team in order to be positioned to take advantage of market trends and opportunities. In this coming year in addition to continuing our revenue growth we will be focused on demonstrating increasing operating profitability."
"The strategic plan and vision to work with customers at the very early stages of the product development cycle to bring cutting edge technological capabilities in micro-optics, 3D optics and digital imaging to their products is in full effect. This has created a burgeoning production portfolio, which when coupled with a large pipeline of development projects and improved industry trends following the post-pandemic return of elective surgeries, puts us in a tremendous position to continue the progress we have made in fiscal 2022 into the future."
Update on Intent to List Shares on Nasdaq Capital Market
The Company successfully received approval from shareholders at its annual meeting in April 2022 to affect a reverse split if needed to satisfy the Nasdaq minimum share price requirement. The Company believes it has now satisfied all other requirements and is awaiting confirmation, or further comment, from Nasdaq. With a positive response from Nasdaq, the Company anticipates the process of listing its shares on Nasdaq to be completed in the coming weeks."
The following table summarizes the fourth quarter and fiscal year (unaudited) results for the periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021:
Three Months
Twelve Months
Ended June 30,
Ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues
$ 4,793,511
$ 2,673,266
$ 15,678,248
$ 10,674,907
Gross Profit
1,441,363
785,943
4,928,187
3,433,585
Stock Compensation Expenses
150,377
339,718
800,473
620,271
Business Acquisition Expenses
0
162,125
Other
1,711,456
884,657
5,479,480
3,718,887
Total Operating Expenses
1,861,833
1,224,375
6,442,078
4,339,158
Operating Income (Loss)
(420,470)
(438,432)
(1,513,891)
(905,573)
Net Income (Loss)
269,293
(442,443)
(928,418)
(102,826)
Income (Loss) per Share
Basic
$ 0.02
$ (0.03)
$ (0.06)
$ (0.01)
Fully Diluted
$ 0.02
$ (0.03)
$ (0.06)
$ (0.01)
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding
Basic
15,887,161
13,281,351
15,887,161
13,243,595
Fully Diluted
15,887,161
13,281,351
15,887,161
14,068,459
Conference Call Details
Date and Time: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 5:00pm ET
Call-in Information: Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 735-3662 or (412) 317-5705.
Live Webcast Information: Interested parties can access the conference call via a live webcast, which is available at https://app.webinar.net/94M6mGLlvKa.
Replay: A teleconference replay of the call will be available until October 4, 2022 at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, replay access code 4182019. A webcast replay will be available at https://app.webinar.net/94M6mGLlvKa.
About Precision Optics Corporation
Founded in 1982, Precision Optics is a vertically integrated optics company primarily focused on leveraging its proprietary micro-optics and 3D imaging technologies to the healthcare and defense/aerospace industries by providing services ranging from new product concept through mass manufacture. Utilizing its leading-edge in-house design, prototype, regulatory and fabrication capabilities as well as its Lighthouse Imaging division's electronic imaging expertise and its Ross Optical division's high volume world-wide sourcing, inspecting and production resources, the Company is able to design and manufacture next-generation product solutions to the most challenging customer requirements. Within healthcare, Precision Optics enables next generation medical device companies around the world to meet the increasing demands of the surgical community who require more enhanced and smaller imaging systems for minimally invasive surgery as well as 3D endoscopy systems to support the rapid proliferation of surgical robotic systems. In addition to these next generation applications, Precision Optics has supplied top tier medical device companies a wide variety of optical products for decades, including complex endocouplers and specialized endoscopes. The Company is also leveraging its technical proficiency in micro-optics to enable leading edge defense/aerospace applications which require the highest quality standards and the optimization of size, weight and power. For more information, please visit www.poci.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Precision Optics has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the Unites States of America ("non-GAAP"). The non-GAAP financial measure is adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization). Adjusted EBITDA also excludes from Net income from continuing operations the effect of Stock-based compensation, Restructuring and other acquisition related expenses and Proceeds from extinguished debt relating to the SBA Payroll Protection Plan loan.
This non-GAAP financial measure assists Precision Optics management in comparing its operating performance over time because certain items may obscure the underlying business trends and make comparisons of long-term performance difficult, as they are of a nature and/or size that occur with inconsistent frequency or relate to discrete acquisition or restructuring plans that are fundamentally different from the ongoing productivity of the Company. Precision Optics management also believes that presenting this measure allows investors to view its performance using the same measures that the Company uses in evaluating its financial and business performance and trends.
Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information calculated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure presented above to GAAP results has been provided in the financial tables included with this press release.
About Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express the Company's intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements related to the Company's future activities or future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business based, in part, on assumptions made by the Company's management. These statements are not guarantees of future performances and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including those risks discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and in other documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.
Company Contact:
PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION
22 East Broadway
Gardner, Massachusetts 01440-3338
Telephone: 978-630-1800
Investor Contact:
LYTHAM PARTNERS, LLC
Robert Blum
Phoenix | New York
Telephone: 602-889-9700
peye@lythampartners.com
Following are the Company's Consolidated Balance Sheets at June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, and Statements of Operations, for the year ended June 30, 2022 and 2021:
PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets at June 30, 2022 and 2021
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
605,749
$
861,650
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $44,135 at June 30, 2022
2,663,872
1,878,755
Inventories
3,022,147
1,885,395
Prepaid expenses
213,448
150,635
Total current assets
6,505,216
4,776,435
Fixed Assets:
Machinery and equipment
3,215,412
3,084,511
Leasehold improvements
843,903
792,723
Furniture and fixtures
219,999
178,640
4,279,314
4,055,874
Less—Accumulated depreciation and amortization
3,651,843
3,461,622
Net fixed assets
627,471
594,252
Operating lease right-to-use asset
517,725
61,247
Patents, net
229,398
141,702
Goodwill
8,824,210
687,664
TOTAL ASSETS
$
16,704,020
$
6,261,300
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Current portion of capital lease obligation
$
40,705
$
38,347
Current maturities of long-term debt
367,714
–
Current portion of acquisition earn out liability
166,667
166,667
Accounts payable
2,239,175
1,205,149
Customer advances
905,113
450,084
Accrued compensation and other
716,702
589,616
Operating lease liability
150,565
61,247
Total current liabilities
4,586,641
2,511,110
Capital lease obligation, net of current portion
111,691
152,397
Long-term debt, net of current maturities
1,961,141
–
Acquisition earn out liability, net of current portion
705,892
166,666
Operating lease liability, net of current portion
367,160
–
Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding – 16,915,089 shares at June 30, 2022 and 13,282,476 shares at June 30, 2021
169,150
132,825
Additional paid-in capital
56,896,739
50,464,280
Accumulated deficit
(48,094,394)
(47,165,978)
Total stockholders' equity
8,971,495
3,431,127
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
16,704,020
$
6,261,300
PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
for the Years Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
2022
2021
Revenues
$
15,678,248
$
10,674,907
Cost of goods sold
10,750,061
7,241,322
Gross profit
4,928,187
3,433,585
Research and development expenses, net
666,479
624,253
Selling, general and administrative expenses
5,613,473
3,714,915
Business acquisition expenses
162,125
–
Total operating expenses
6,442,077
4,339,168
Operating loss
(1,513,890)
(905,583)
Other income (expense)
Interest expense
(155,658)
(5,302)
Gain on forgiveness of bank note
–
808,962
Gain on revaluation of contingent earn-out liability
742,084
–
Loss before provision for income taxes
(927,464)
(101,923)
Provision for income taxes
952
912
Net loss
$
(928,416)
$
(102,835)
Loss per share:
Basic and fully diluted
$
(0.06)
$
(0.01)
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic and fully diluted
15,887,161
13,281,351
PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
ADJUSTED EBITDA
Year Ended June 30
2022
2021
Net income from Continuing operations (GAAP)
$ (928,418)
$ (102,826)
Stock Based Compensation
915,494
733,930
Depreciation & Amortization
190,068
146,926
Interest Expense
159,538
5,302
Income Tax
952
912
Acquisition Expense
162,125
--
Other Income
(742,052)
Proceeds from Extinguished Debt
(808,962)
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$ (242,293)
$ (24,718)
