Press conference by Peter Schiff and attorney Lanny J. Davis - press conference about Australian Federal Court finding "Nine" Network/Australia "60 Minutes," reporter/producers conveyed defamatory imputations about financial expert Peter Schiff and his Euro Pacific Bank in 60 Minutes October 18, 2020 TV broadcast

Press conference by Peter Schiff and attorney Lanny J. Davis - press conference about Australian Federal Court finding "Nine" Network/Australia "60 Minutes," reporter/producers conveyed defamatory imputations about financial expert Peter Schiff and his Euro Pacific Bank in 60 Minutes October 18, 2020 TV broadcast

Press conference for Schiff and Davis to discuss Australian Court finding several counts of defamatory imputations about Schiff and Euro Pacific Bank

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.