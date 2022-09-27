RadarFirst Named a Top Workplace In Oregon and SW Washington

Employee satisfaction drives brand acceleration and client success at RadarFirst.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RadarFirst , the global innovator in privacy incident management, is proud to be named as one of the 2022 Top Workplaces by The Oregonian/Oregon Live. Now in its eleventh year, this esteemed award is earned based on employee surveys that ask participants to rate their employers on multiple aspects of workplace culture, from pay and benefits to company values, productivity, and leadership.

RadarFirst is committed to being the most innovative privacy solution and creating a flexible and inclusive culture.

"It is a privilege to be named a top workplace by our community this year. We strive to be an employer of choice by prioritizing the well-being of our employees and creating a flexible and inclusive culture. The recognition is both rewarding and reassuring that we are on the right trajectory as an organization. This award indicates we are living our company values." - Courtney Moss, Senior Human Resources Manager at RadarFirst.

Strong Brand Values Result in Employee Satisfaction

RadarFirst is committed to being the most innovative privacy solution and creating a culture reflective of its corporate values:

Integrity and Empathy

Inclusion and Innovation

Respect and Candor

These values are present through every action RadarFirst takes as an organization. RadarFirst offers its employees the opportunity to grow and innovate within the privacy industry.

Employees are confident in RadarFirst's values, productivity, and leadership . This confidence has translated into the success of the solution and the positive impact it has had on customers and how they accelerate efficiency in privacy incident management.

RadarFirst Positions Itself for Continued Growth, Internally and Externally

RadarFirst just completed its annual Privacy Summit , virtually this year – an event that differentiates RadarFirst from other privacy software solutions. Over three hundred privacy leaders were in attendance, a registration list consisting of current and potential customers. Attendees joined to hear how RadarFirst continues to solve an increasingly complex privacy landscape with a solution to simplify all ten stages of privacy incident management.

Attendees were educated on where the brand is today and where it is headed in terms of new product features and offerings. Highlights from the event included:

A panel discussion with privacy experts from university healthcare and Fortune 500 life and health insurance companies

An awards ceremony that acknowledged outstanding privacy professionals and teams

New feature announcements and product knowledge sessions from RadarFirst experts

RadarFirst continues to put its employees and customers first. Feedback on the solution is imperative for ongoing enhancements needed to be the most innovative privacy solution.

Recent enhancements include three new product offerings designed to streamline team collaboration and improve privacy inefficiencies: Incident Dimensions , Playbooks , and Health Check with RadarFirst .

CEO of RadarFirst, Don India, comments on this year's growth and top workplace achievement, "This award is an honor to receive. Our brand is only as strong as the employees who contribute to our success each day. We truly strive to offer an environment where every employee can have a voice in improving our product for the customers we serve."

About RadarFirst

In today's world of increasingly complex and changing privacy regulations, RadarFirst offers innovative software solutions to data privacy challenges. With RadarFirst, the patented SaaS-based incident response management platform, organizations make consistent, defensible breach notification decisions in half the time. The Radar Breach Guidance Engine™ profiles and scores data privacy incidents and generates incident-specific notification recommendations to help ensure compliance with data breach laws as well as contractual notification obligations. Privacy leaders around the globe rely on RadarFirst for an efficient, consistent, and defensible solution for privacy incident response. Learn more about a career with RadarFirst, visit radarfirst.com/careers .

