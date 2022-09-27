Thriving UK scale-up, White Label Loyalty, launches in the US

Loyalty technology company will open its first overseas office in New York later this year

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the world's leading loyalty technology experts is entering the US market for the first time. UK-based White Label Loyalty will open its first overseas office in New York later this year.

White Label Loyalty Logo (PRNewsfoto/White Label Loyalty) (PRNewswire)

The technology company has seen exponential growth since the pandemic and has grown in both size, staffing numbers have grown almost four-fold, and revenue - 250% revenue growth in the past financial year. This expansion is a natural progression due to the size and maturity of the American market and its existing work with household names such as; Pepsico, Burger King and Ford. White Label Loyalty is already on track to close its first three US deals by the end of 2022.

The appetite it is seeing from US businesses for brand loyalty programs is indicative of the wider economy. According to ResearchandMarkets , the loyalty market in the US is expected to grow by 12.4% each year, reaching $35 billion this year and $55 billion by 2026. Much of this growth will come from brands in the food and beverage, travel and banking sectors.

"The U.S. market is hot for customer loyalty at the moment due to consumers' rising expectations of seamless shopping experience from brands", said Achille Traore, CEO, White Label Loyalty. "We've seen interest from large banks, charities and innovative web3 companies alike to enter the world of loyalty this year so it's definitely the right time for White Label Loyalty to have a formal presence in the market."

Attending Mobile World Congress (MWC) Las Vegas will kick off the company's launch in the U.S. and wider North American region. Having recently signed major contracts with clients and partners alike, White Label Loyalty is bringing its experience in launching complex loyalty programs fast and simple using their event-based and modular technology into this competitive market.

WLL will attend MWC Las Vegas event for the first time following four successful years participating in MWC's flagship event in Barcelona. In previous years, the UK-based firm was selected among the top startups to attend in the event's start up part called 'Four Years From Now', supported by the UK's Department of International Trade.

For more information on White Label loyalty, please visit https://whitelabel-loyalty.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1908627/White_Label_Loyalty_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE White Label Loyalty