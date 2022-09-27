VIA Motors Sells 2,000 Class 3 Electric Chassis Cabs to Pegasus Specialty Vehicles

Deliveries of the all-wheel-drive, Class 3 VIA electric chassis cabs to Pegasus are scheduled to begin in 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VIA Motors, a leading commercial electric vehicle manufacturer with proven advanced electric drive technology and sustainable mobility solutions for a wide variety of Class 2 – 5 electric commercial vehicles applications, today announced that it has received a purchase order for 2,000 Class 3 VIA electric cutaway chassis cabs from Pegasus Specialty Vehicles. Pegasus will leverage the flexibility of VIA's commercial products to build Type A school buses, electric shuttles, and paratransit buses. Pegasus has a dealership network throughout the United States, including Creative Bus Sales, the nation's largest bus dealership.

"VIA Motors is delighted to receive a significant order that will help accelerate electrification of school buses in the US and Canada. With our innovative commercial electric vehicles, we can provide an EV solution to not only the bus, shuttle, and transit segments, but also in many of the commercial segments," said Bob Purcell, CEO of VIA Motors. "As we work with Pegasus and leverage the reach of Creative Bus Sales, the potential to grow VIA's footprint in this segment is strong."

A Pegasus Bus on a VIA cutaway will feature all-wheel-drive, industry leading low floor height and turning radius. Gross Vehicle Weight rating (GVWR) of the units will range from 12,500 to 14,000 pounds. The electric motors will generate a continuous rated 400 horsepower and will be able to transport a payload of 7,000 to 8,200 pounds within a range of 180 miles.

"Our primary strategic objective is predicated upon bringing new, innovative, and unique bus solutions to the marketplace; and our Valkyrie model on the VIA chassis does just that," said Brian Barrington, president of Pegasus Bus Company. "Our advanced bodies, mounted on these reliable, fuel-efficient and customizable chassis will truly be a game-changer in the markets we're focused on."

Pegasus Specialty Vehicles has an agreement in place with Creative Bus Sales to support the sale and servicing of their vehicles. Creative's national dealership base consists of 23 dealers throughout the USA and Canada. This relationship allows VIA and Pegasus to leverage Creative's extensive service network and long-established expertise in the bus market. Pegasus' total dealer network consists of 56 dealer sales and service centers.

"We're very excited to take on the Pegasus product line and the timing couldn't be better," said Jason Hohalok, sales manager for Creative Bus Sales California. "Our customers are looking for new and better solutions, and the Pegasus Type A school buses, electric shuttle and paratransit bus bodies on the VIA Electric Chassis provides us with exactly that."

VIA Motors electric commercial trucks include Class 2 through Class 5 chassis cabs, cutaways, walk in vans, and platforms with electric drive technology to offer sustainable mobility solutions to commercial customers to help them achieve their electrification goals. VIA's purpose-built commercial vehicles can address commercial customers' needs in multiple applications and duty cycles. The VIA difference is to leverage a true OEM robust vehicle validation process to assure the company provides a truck that is dependable, that is durable and that delivers more than expected. We understand the most important thing to a commercial customer is the product and its ability to get the job done.

In the United States, there are more than 500,000 school buses on the road bringing roughly 25 million children to and from school. Together, these school buses represent one of the largest fleets in the country and primarily run on diesel fuel, emitting more than 5 million pounds of CO2 emissions and other toxic pollutants per year. Recently, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has made more than $500 million in funds available for school districts to purchase clean, quiet zero emission school buses.

ABOUT VIA MOTORS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

VIA is a leading electric commercial vehicle company with proven advanced electric drive technology, delivering sustainable mobility solutions for a more livable world. VIA designs, manufactures, and markets electric commercial vehicles, with superior life-cycle economics, for use across a broad cross-section of the global fleet customer base. VIA's vehicles are optimized for each fleet's needs, with intelligent software packages and fleet monitoring systems that are designed to reduce cost and improve operating efficiencies. VIA is a systems-driven company and strives to optimize the total fleet experience including energy, maintenance, uptime, route mapping and more, with reduced development time, improved quality, driving comfort, energy efficiency and connectivity. VIA Motors is in a pending transaction with Ideanomics, a global group with a simple mission, to accelerate commercial adoption of electric vehicles. https://www.viamotors.com

ABOUT PEGASUS

Pegasus Bus Company is spearheaded by industry-proven leadership, experienced as reputable expert innovators in the school transportation and manufacturing industries. Its management team brings a culture of creativity, flexibility, effectiveness, efficiency, and teamwork to producing competitively priced modern school and shuttle buses that address market needs that have been ignored by existing bus manufacturers. Located in West Central Ohio Pegasus is positioned to be able to service the entire U.S. and Canada from one location. The company provides buses for both school and transit bus industries. Pegasus Bus leadership is well recognized by bus dealers, school bus contractors, school district transportation operators, and decision-makers who have expressed dissatisfaction with current products that do not provide the features these buyers need and want. Learn more at www.ridepegasus.net

ABOUT CREATIVE BUS SALES

Creative Bus Sales offers dedicated sales, parts, and service departments to help you in all stages of bus ownership. As a family-owned business with experience in the transportation industry since 1980, it's no coincidence that Creative Bus Sales has grown to become the nation's largest bus dealership. In addition, its new and used buses undergo a bumper-to-bumper inspection to help protect customers' investments. Customers further benefit from the company's strong manufacturing partnerships, the largest in-stock inventory, and a nationwide team of experts. Learn more at www.creativebussales.com

