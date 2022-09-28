Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
7-Eleven, Inc. Invites Customers To Celebrate the Little Things this National Taco Day

Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago

Rejoice in the ultimate Taco Tuesday with 10 mini tacos for $2 deal

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven, Inc. is giving customers something to taco 'bout! On October 4, aka National Taco Day, 7-Eleven is inviting 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® members to celebrate with 10 mini tacos for just $2*. This irresistible deal is available at participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway®, and Stripes® stores.

It's about the little things in life—and mini tacos from 7-Eleven are no exception. These crispy, crunchy tacos have a spicy beef filling made from shredded beef, green chiles, jalapeño peppers, cilantro, spices, and other flavors stuffed into miniature crispy corn tortillas – making it the perfect grab-and-go snack or lunch without the mess.

"7-Eleven is here to shell out the good times and appreciate the little things in life, like miniature food items and National Taco Day," said Vareesha Shariff, 7-Eleven Senior Director of Hot Food. "We love showing appreciation for our customers by providing value in creative ways – like celebrating a fan-favorite holiday with this tasty bite-sized snack."

And because customers deserve to celebrate the little things all day, every day – we're not stopping there. By signing up for the award-winning 7Rewards® loyalty program found in the 7-Eleven app – as well as the Speedy Rewards® loyalty program found in the Speedy app – members can unlock exclusive deals and discounts on their favorite products and earn points on most purchases.

Need the fiesta delivered? Customers can order tacos and more with 7-Eleven delivery via 7NOW®. And with the 7NOW Gold Pass™ subscription delivery service, customers can get their delivery fee waived on more than 3,000 of their favorite 7-Eleven products for just $5.95 a month**.

The 7NOW delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com.

*Offer only valid on October 4, 2022. Offer only valid to customers who use their 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® membership card. Available while supplies last. Offer may not be split or combined with any other offers. Limit 1 offer redemption per person. Offer good at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes Stores. Taxes and fees are not included. Customer is responsible for any applicable taxes and fees.

**By joining you will be signing up for a recurring monthly subscription to the 7NOW Gold Pass. After the 14-day free trial period ends, your payment method on file will be charged $5.95 plus applicable taxes and your subscription will automatically renew monthly until you cancel through your account page. Delivery fee will be waived on delivery orders[JH1] . Additional terms and conditions apply. For more information visit 7-Eleven's website.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 50 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 2,000 cities, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com.

