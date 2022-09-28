The American Cancer Society and Jewel-Osco are Teaming Up in the Fight to End Breast Cancer

The American Cancer Society and Jewel-Osco are Teaming Up in the Fight to End Breast Cancer

Jewel-Osco customers can donate at the register to support breast cancer research, patient programs, and support services.

ITASCA, Ill., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- October marks National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the American Cancer Society (ACS), the nation's preeminent cancer-fighting organization, and supermarket chain Jewel-Osco, are joining forces to raise money for programs, research, and services that will improve the lives of patients and their families that are impacted by breast cancer.

From October 1 through October 15, all Jewel-Osco locations will offer customers an opportunity to donate at the register to support the American Cancer Society's lifesaving mission.

"Thanks to dedicated partners like Jewel-Osco, the American Cancer Society can continue our work in the fight against breast cancer. Dollars raised help the American Cancer Society fund innovative breast cancer research; provide education and guidance to help people reduce their risk; and offer comprehensive patient support to those who need it most," says Peter Steele, Vice President, Illinois of the American Cancer Society.

"The work of the American Cancer Society is close to our hearts as it benefits members of our community who are impacted by cancer," shared Mike Withers, President of Jewel-Osco. "It is immensely rewarding to know that the dollars raised through this fundraiser, made possible through the generosity of our customers and dedication of our employees, will fund life-saving cancer research, support, prevention, and resources."

About Jewel-Osco

Locally great and nationally strong, Jewel-Osco was founded in 1899 and is owned by Albertsons Companies. The grocery and drug retailer has 188 locations encompassing Illinois, Northwest Indiana, and Iowa, and employs 31,000+ associates. For more information log onto www.JewelOsco.com and follow on social media at Facebook.com/JewelOsco, Twitter.com/JewelOsco, Instragam.com/JewelOsco, Pinterest.com/JewelOscopr and YouTube.com/JewelOsco

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is on a mission to free the world from cancer. We invest in lifesaving research, provide 24/7 information and support, and work to ensure that individuals in every community have access to cancer prevention, detection, and treatment. For more information, visit cancer.org

Media contact:

Angela E. Stacy

Angelae.stacy@cancer.org

