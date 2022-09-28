Berg & Androphy: U.S. Department of Defense Honors Joel M. Androphy

HOUSTON, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Firm co-founder Joel M. Androphy's 20-plus years of fighting government contracting fraud, waste and abuse has led to unprecedented recognition by the federal Defense Criminal Investigative Service, Berg & Androphy said today.

Presented by the U.S. Department of Defense's Office of the Inspector General and the DCIS, the award honors Androphy's "dedication, teamwork, and professionalism in support of the common interests of the Department of Defense and the nation."

Settlements negotiated by Androphy, his co-counsel and government attorneys exceed $2.6 billion. According to the award citation to Androphy, "Your efforts, expertise and tenacity were instrumental in protecting America's warfighters."

Androphy's long record of success in fraud, waste and abuse cases includes False Claims Act (FCA) / whistleblower cases involving drug manufacturers, food manufacturers and freight companies that contract with the federal government in the United States and abroad, including in wartime activity.

Androphy, who authored Federal False Claims Act and Qui Tam Litigation and has served as program director for the American Bar Association National False Claims and Qui Tam Trial Institute since 2013, said, "I am grateful for and humbled by this recognition. Along with our outstanding team at Berg & Androphy, I am proud of our record in helping fight government contracting fraud, waste and abuse."

The award was presented to Androphy by Michael C. Mentavlos, Special Agent in Charge of the DCIS Southwest Field Office, and Gregory P. Shilling, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the DCIS Southwest Field Office.

Berg & Androphy co-founder David Berg said, "We understand that Joel's award is unprecedented for a lawyer in the qui tam practice area. We applaud his extraordinary, dedicated service to our clients and to the nation."

Berg & Androphy tries big cases. Over the years, our lawyers, as both plaintiff and defense counsel, have represented Westinghouse, CBS, Samsung, Robert Bass' Acadia Partners, L.P., Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse, and other major companies. These cases range from a dispute over nuclear steam generators to a billion-dollar patent infringement case to complex securities class actions. We have represented individuals throughout the United States in qui tam cases against large multinational companies that have defrauded federal and state governments. We have also represented victims of catastrophic personal injuries, and executives and others accused of white-collar crime.

