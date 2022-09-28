Jiffy Lube Locations Drive To Do More Through National Fundraising Campaign Benefiting Meals on Wheels America and Senior Nutrition Programs

Throughout October, participating Jiffy Lube service centers across the U.S. will raise funds to help combat senior hunger approaching the holiday season

HOUSTON, Texas, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jiffy Lube, an industry leader in vehicle maintenance for more than 40 years, announced a nationwide fundraising campaign benefiting Meals on Wheels America, an organization supporting community-based programs to address senior hunger, isolation and nutrition programs. The Jiffy Lube Drive To Do More campaign will raise funds to help provide nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks to seniors during the holiday season.

Jiffy Lube International, Inc. will jumpstart the donations with a corporate gift, with subsequent funds raised through customer donations during checkout at participating Jiffy Lube locations beginning October 1, 2022, through October 31, 2022.

"Jiffy Lube is honored to contribute to Meals on Wheels America's mission of addressing senior hunger and isolation, especially in advance of the holiday season when the need can be even greater," said Sara Smith, Chief Marketing Officer of Jiffy Lube International, Inc. "In addition to raising funds to help provide meals, we are committed to keeping Meals on Wheels volunteers on the road so they can continue to make a positive difference in their communities."

"The holiday season can be difficult for homebound seniors. Harsh winter weather and busy schedules can leave some of our most vulnerable community members at an even greater risk of isolation, loneliness, and hunger," said Kristine Templin, Chief Development Officer of Meals on Wheels America. "This fundraising campaign with Jiffy Lube comes at the perfect time, and all of the funds raised will help ensure our seniors receive the support they need."

The Impact of Drive To Do More

With more than 2,000 service centers across the U.S., Jiffy Lube and its franchisees have raised millions of dollars to help make a difference in the lives of others. With the launch of Drive To Do More in 2019, the brand extended its philanthropic efforts to provide support to volunteers who rely on their vehicles to give back in their communities. Additionally, Jiffy Lube franchisees are committed to numerous charitable causes in their local markets – ranging from education and health to youth development and food security. The national relationship expands both Meals on Wheels America and Jiffy Lube's reach and ability to transform lives, have a more meaningful impact, and create a community of strength, hope, and resilience.

About Jiffy Lube

Founded over 40 years ago, Jiffy Lube serves approximately 20 million customers each year at more than 2,000 franchised service centers across North America. Jiffy Lube pioneered the fast oil change industry in 1979 by establishing the first drive-through service bay, providing customers with fast, professional service for their vehicles. The company continues to lead the industry with the evolution of its business model, Jiffy Lube Multicare, which offers oil changes, brakes, batteries, and tires as well as other services consumers want and need. Headquartered in Houston, Jiffy Lube is a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of Shell USA, Inc. Visit www.JiffyLube.com to learn more about Jiffy Lube and vehicle care.

About Meals on Wheels America

Meals on Wheels America is the leadership organization supporting more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior isolation and hunger. This network serves virtually every community in America and, along with more than two million staff and volunteers, delivers the nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks that enable America's seniors to live nourished lives with independence and dignity. By providing funding, leadership, education, research and advocacy support, Meals on Wheels America empowers its local member programs to strengthen their communities, one senior at a time.

All of the funds raised from the national campaign will go to Meals on Wheels America, which will distribute funds to local Member programs to meet the specific needs in their communities.

