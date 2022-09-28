Marco Morrison Named New Executive Director of College Possible Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- College Possible, a national nonprofit that has worked to improve equity and access in the college admissions process for more than 20 years, today announced the appointment of Marco Morrison as Executive Director of College Possible Milwaukee.

"Morrison has deep roots in the Milwaukee community and a demonstrated commitment to education equity. He will be invaluable to the College Possible Milwaukee team," said Rick Dillon, Board Chair, College Possible Milwaukee, "I look forward to partnering with him to advance the mission to make college possible for all talented and motivated Milwaukee scholars."

Morrison is a Milwaukee native and Milwaukee Public Schools alum with over 20 years of experience in youth development. Most recently he served as the Executive Director at Operation DREAM inc., an all-boys mentoring and job readiness program. Prior to this, he worked for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee.

"I look forward to supporting the dreams of our young people who want to achieve a college degree, which should be a right for all and not a privilege for the fortunate," said Morrison, "I am grateful to have the opportunity to build on the impact that College Possible has had serving young people who see achieving a college degree as the foundation for future success."

Morrison has specialized experience in program design, implementation and evaluation. He received his Bachelor's degree from UW - Parkside and a Master's Degree from Eastern Illinois University.

Morrison succeeds Kellie J. Sigh, who has served as College Possible Milwaukee's Executive Director since 2020. Sigh will remain with the College Possible organization serving on the national leadership team as Vice President of Site Leadership.

Sigh said, "I am excited about the experience, energy and passion Marco brings to the role. He is exactly the leader College Possible Milwaukee needs to advance our mission."

About College Possible Milwaukee: Since its founding in 2008, College Possible Milwaukee has empowered more than 4,000 scholars from under-represented communities to get into and through college through an intensive curriculum of coaching and support. Its pioneering model matches scholars with a near-peer coach and an evidence-based curriculum designed to help scholars overcome the most common barriers to getting into college and completing their degree – all at no cost to students or their families. Nationwide, College Possible scholars are three times more likely to earn a bachelor's degree within six years than their peers from similar backgrounds. Headquartered in Saint Paul, MN, College Possible operates: regional sites in Chicago, IL; Milwaukee, WI; Omaha, NE; Philadelphia, PA; Portland, OR; and Seattle, WA; College Forward in Austin, TX; and Catalyze partnerships in California, Iowa, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, and Tennessee. Learn more at CollegePossible.org/Milwaukee.

