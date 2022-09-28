NexCore Group helps expand health care in Tucson with new facility at Northwest Medical Center Houghton

45,250 square-foot on-campus medical office building now open in connection with NMC

DENVER, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexCore Group has completed the construction of a new medical office building (MOB) on the 52-bed Northwest Medical Center (NMC) Houghton hospital campus. Located at 2300 S. Houghton Road in Tucson, Ariz., this building serves as a significant addition to the campus and brings a broad array of healthcare services to the community in rapidly growing southeast Tucson. Both the new MOB and hospital are now fully operational providing comprehensive inpatient and outpatient services in one convenient location.



NMC selected NexCore, a national healthcare real estate developer based in Denver, to develop a five-acre site into a two-story, 45,250-square-foot multi-functional building with access to quality primary care, cardiology, dermatology, gastroenterology, general surgery, obstetrics and gynecology, orthopedic services and physical therapy, pulmonary and rheumatology. Working with Wold | HFR Design as the architect and Haydon Building Corp. as the general contractor, NexCore broke ground in December 2020 and opened doors officially in June 2022.



"Completing the Northwest Medical Center Houghton medical office building is a distinct effort in expanding care in Tucson," NexCore Executive Vice President Real Estate Development Nathan Golik said. "We were able to increase the size of the building by approximately 20% to capture more independent physicians in the market and broaden the services offered on campus. We know there is a need for inpatient and outpatient services in this area and we are honored to be a part of the solution."

