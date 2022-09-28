NOTA Laboratories Signs Joint Development Agreement With NGK Sparkplugs

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NOTA Laboratories, a development stage company focused on proprietary nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat a wide variety of acute and chronic respiratory and inflammatory illnesses, has just signed a Joint Development Agreement with NGK Spark Plugs of Nagoya, Japan. NGK also own CAIRE Inc., a major supplier of oxygen concentrators for home, clinic, and hospital use and where NOTA's NO systems will have a substantial synergistic impact.

NOTA has two patented platform technologies that inexpensively generate NO "on-demand." The Company's systems are compact and suitable for the hospital, clinic, and in-home / ambulatory use. NOTA's NOGEN™ System generates NO continuously for up to 6 months by the electrochemical reduction of nitrite, while the company's LANOR™ System uses light to produce NO from a filmstrip coated with a proprietary chemical mixture. LANOR™ is also small, lightweight and can be battery operated, making it ideal for both emergency and in-home use.

Nitric oxide's biological importance was only discovered in the 1980s and has since garnered a tremendous amount of attention from biomedical researchers with over 20,000 publications and 400 ongoing clinical trials using NO for a range of applications. NO is produced in our sinuses, blood vessels and in other parts of the body where it acts as an antiviral, antibacterial, vasodilator, anti-inflammatory and antithrombotic. It is a key component of the body's immune response to infection. NOTA's systems can be used to augment the body's NO production for potentially life-saving applications like persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn (PPHN), reducing systemic inflammation response syndrome (SIRS) during and after cardiopulmonary bypass (CPB) surgery, for use in treating respiratory infections and their associated inflammatory response, and for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), an application where many oxygen concentrators are used.

Malcolm Kahn, NOTA's CEO said, "We are delighted to partner with NGK whose expertise in design, engineering and manufacturing will help accelerate our products to market." Glenn Davis, President of NGK Medical noted that "the collaboration with NOTA will allow NGK and its CAIRE oxygen concentrator business provide broader solutions to COPD patients where the use of NO will help reduce exacerbations and improve their quality of life."

NOTA's other proprietary NO delivery technologies, which are single-use infection fighting disposables, including a sinus spray, a sachet that can be placed into a face mask and two catheter products, have been spun out into a separately run startup, NOxygen Therapeutics.

NGK is a leading supplier of spark plugs, ceramic, and medical products. The medical products division is a key diversification strategy for the company through both internal and collaborative development that can have an impact on health and wellness.

Malcolm Kahn

201-615-5766

mkahn@notalabs.com

www.notalabs.com

View original content:

SOURCE NOTA Laboratories