Precision Cancer Consortium Adds New Members in Efforts to Improve Access to Comprehensive Genomic Testing for Patients with Cancer

WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Precision Cancer Consortium (PCC) is pleased to announce the addition of two new members, Lilly and the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. The PCC now consists of six member organizations including founding members Bayer, GSK, Novartis, and Roche who are collaborating to support efforts to improve patient access to comprehensive genomic testing in routine care and in clinical trials globally. The PCC will drive a variety of initiatives aimed at increasing patient access to precision diagnostics using comprehensive genomic testing, including next generation sequencing (NGS).

Aligned with one of PCC's key aims to remove barriers to access and increase awareness of the benefit of genomic testing for healthcare stakeholders, the first educational session "Bringing Precision Oncology Closer to Community Care" will be held virtually on September 29th, 2022 at 16:00 CET. Join us for our interactive peer to peer workshop, the event is open to all, register here.

About the Precision Cancer Consortium (PCC)

The Precision Cancer Consortium is composed of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies focused on fostering collaboration on issues and opportunities related to precision oncology with the goal of improving patient outcomes by increasing cancer patient access to comprehensive genomic testing, including next generation sequencing, and addressing major gaps in precision diagnostics availability.

Inquiries regarding PCC membership can be submitted to the PCC's Administrator at pccadmin@precisioncancerconsortium.com

