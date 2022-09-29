Liberty Defense to Beta Test HEXWAVE System with Top US Airline

One of the world's largest airlines to test walkthrough screening with enhanced detection for improved employee screening

WILMINGTON, Mass., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAN ) (OTCQB : LDDFF ) (FRANKFURT: LD2A), a leading technology provider of detection solutions for concealed weapons and threats, is pleased to announce that it has signed a collaborative agreement to begin on-site beta testing of HEXWAVE™ early next month with one of the largest US airlines.

Liberty Defense Logo (CNW Group/Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

Beta testing will take place in the airline's employee screening area at a major US international airport. The goal for this test deployment is to gather feedback from the airline on HEXWAVE while continuing to train the system's AI algorithms on a diverse employee base.

HEXWAVE walkthrough screening system can automatically detect hidden weapons and other potential threats, including both metal and non-metal items such as 3D-printed ghost guns and improvised liquid, powder, or plastic explosives. HEXWAVE leverages technologies such as millimeter wave, video-rate 3D imaging, and Artificial Intelligence to detect potential threats, and provides security operators with a real-time, automatic go/no-go decision.

"We are collaborating with a leading US airline that is a very forward-looking company and a trailblazer when it comes to incorporating the latest innovative technologies to continuously improve its customer service, safety, and overall operations," said Bill Frain, CEO of Liberty Defense. "We are excited to work with this new beta partner, which came as a result of the airline visiting our headquarters in Wilmington where they were able to see the HEXWAVE in action."

Expanding aviation employee security protocols is a priority for airlines and airports today wanting to mitigate potential insider threats and detect a growing range of weapon and threat types in a seamless screening experience.

Liberty Defense's beta trial program also includes testing with a Major League Baseball (MLB) stadium, a large state university, one of the largest Hindu temples in North America, and major airports. Beta testing is planned to continue at these various sites until the end of Q4 2022.

About Liberty Defense

Liberty Defense (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2A) provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, schools, and more. Liberty's HEXWAVE product, for which the company has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology, provides discrete, modular, and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability of metallic and non-metallic weapons. Liberty has also recently licensed the millimeter wave-based, High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body scanner and shoe scanner technologies as part of its technology portfolio. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

