Lifestyle and Fitness Leader, Life Time, to Reveal New Luxury Residences in Green Valley with Exclusive Concierge Team Focused on Resident Wellness

Life Time Living midrise tower comes together with Life Time Athletic Resort and Spa in Green Valley as one village that embraces Life Time's ethos for healthy living

HENDERSON, Nev., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, is debuting its first luxury leased residences, Life Time Living, in Henderson, Nevada's upscale Green Valley neighborhood.

Life Time Living Green Valley in Henderson, NV reveals its 149 luxury residences featuring an exclusive concierge team to support all things healthy living. Life Time's premier athletic resort is adjacent to create a complete healthy way of life village. (PRNewswire)

Located at 2460 E. Serene Ave. just north of I-215 off Green Valley Parkway, the striking new residential midrise tower shares a campus with Life Time Athletic Resort and Spa, creating a 16.5-acre village for residents and members.

"Life Time Living was envisioned to foster a healthy, socially connected and environmentally conscious lifestyle with our new luxury residences and our athletic resorts and spas as part of one vibrant campus," said Eric Padget, vice president, Property Development. "This lifestyle is made possible through what is now one Life Time community; a village that embraces the ethos of our brand to inspire a holistically healthy lifestyle."

The stunning seven-story residential midrise provides impeccably designed community spaces and residences, including 105 one-bedroom and 44 two-bedroom units ranging from 914 to 1,727 square feet. Prices start at $2,980 and residences come with full-access Signature memberships to the adjacent Life Time Green Valley – and all of Life Time's more than 160 destinations across North America.

Unique to Life Time Living is the innovative Resident Concierge programming, which connects residents' at-home and in-club lifestyles to make healthy living easy and fun. The Concierge team assists residents with:

Weekly meal prep from the LifeCafe, including meal deliveries to residences or Life Time Living's refrigerated package room. Meals can even be tailored to meet individual Healthy Way of Life goals.

Personal training session and group fitness or studio class bookings, as well as personal wake-up calls and reminders when requested.

Securing appointments with Life Time's nutrition coaches for grocery shopping with residents, plus Life Time's chefs are available to cook for parties or for intimate dinners at home.

Recommending and scheduling treatments with LifeSpa estheticians and massage therapists for personalized treatments and at-home consultations.

Designed from top to bottom with the modern resident in mind, Life Time Living offers inspired community spaces for everything from working from home to hosting special events and lounging by the pool. In addition to the Resident Concierge programming, building highlights include:

A grand staircase inside Life Time Living's main entrance leads to 8,000-square feet of amenities and entertainment on the second floor.

An enhanced work lounge featuring a coffee bar to offer the ultimate comforts.

Reservable private dining room with a full catering kitchen and indoor and outdoor bar areas.

Entertainment area furnished with leathercraft sofas and seating areas, along with games and entertainment including a pool table, oversized Scrabble game and shuffleboard.

Inside the residences, full-length windows offer views of Green Valley's rolling hills and welcome an abundance of natural light into every residence. Open floor plans offer spacious kitchens equipped with stainless steel appliances and custom soft-touch cabinetry and living rooms designed for optimal comfort. Bedrooms offer floor-to-ceiling windows with walk-in closets constructed with custom storage systems. State-of-the-art sound proofing and black-out shades ensure a comfortable environment for sleeping. Stunning bathrooms are designed with custom floating vanities with under-cabinet lighting, granite countertops, LED mirrors and seamless floor-to-ceiling porcelain tiles. And, dogs are treated like royalty with their own stylish spa for grooming and an outdoor obstacle course for playing.

Life Time Living residents will have full access to the adjacent 171,000-square-foot Life Time athletic country club experience complete with a pool deck, lap pools, waterslides, bistro, and tennis and pickleball courts outside and an entire wellness experience inside with studios for any type of class imaginable, indoor pools, tennis court, full-service spa and salon, fast-casual restaurant, Kids Academy, regulation-size basketball courts and more.

Additional information, pricing and availability are available at Life Time Living's website or by calling (702) 805-2208.

About Life Time®, Inc.

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of nearly 160 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 30,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform. For more information, visit www.lifetime.life.

