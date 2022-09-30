Hansa Biopharma: Increase of the number of shares and votes

Hansa Biopharma: Increase of the number of shares and votes

LUND, Sweden, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma AB "Hansa" or the "Company", (NASDAQ Stockholm: HNSA), the pioneer enzyme technology for rare immunological conditions, today announces that the Company's registered share capital and number of outstanding shares and votes have increased during the month of September 2022.

As previously announced on 8 September 2022, Hansa Biopharma's board of directors resolved to issue 850,769 class C shares, by virtue of the authorizations by the annual general meeting held on 30 June 2022. The class C shares do not entitle to dividends and each share entitles to 1/10 voting right.

The purpose of the issue and repurchase was to ensure delivery of shares to employees and to secure potential social contributions arising as a result of the Company's incentive programs in accordance with the resolutions from the annual general meeting held on 30 June 2022.

As of today, the total number of registered and outstanding shares of the Company amounts to 47,186,130, whereof 44,588,118 are ordinary shares and 2,598,012 are class C shares. As of today, the number of votes in the Company amounts to 44,847,919.2, and the registered share capital amounts to SEK 47,186,130.

This information is information that Hansa Biopharma AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on September 30, 2022, at 17:00 CEST

For further information, please contact:

Klaus Sindahl, Head of Investor Relations

Hansa Biopharma

Mobile: +46 (0) 709-298 269

E-mail: klaus.sindahl@hansabiopharma.com

