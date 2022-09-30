Mao Kong Targets US Bubble Tea Market Amid Positive Growth

Elevating bubble tea and Taiwanese culture to the global stage

KAOHSIUNG CITY, Taiwan, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mao Kong International Industrial Co., Ltd (Mao Kong), experts in providing all-round bubble tea franchise preparation, is setting its sights on penetrating the US market amid positive growth together with bringing Taiwanese culture to the global stage.

Testing the waters by selling on Amazon in early 2020, the company has since received recognition for its products being categorized as an Amazon's Choice product, as well as the top new release to look out for at launch. This was followed by its positions as best-selling products for the year, prompting plans to consider a proper US expansion.

Seeking partners hoping to bring the popular beverage to a new market, Mao Kong will kick things off with its Bon Bon Cha franchise. With a wealth of experience in the whole operation of a bubble tea store or chain, the company will provide easy access to raw materials, specialized machinery, packaging materials, boba pearls, tea leaves, syrups, seasoning powders, fruit extracts, or popping beads to interested franchisees. This is in addition to valuable marketing insights, business strategies, and a team of seasoned experts to assist throughout the process.

The surging popularity of bubble tea , with forecasts pointing towards a market with a global value of US$5.5 billion and the U.S. bubble tea market expected to register a 12.4% compound annual growth rate by 2031, further strengthens Mao Kong's expansion plans. During this period, it is favorable for business owners to diversify their portfolios in the food and beverage industry, especially for smaller business owners.

"At Mao Kong, we focus on providing the right products that meet the needs of our customers without exorbitant costs. The same goes for our business partners; by equipping them with the right tools and foundation, we hope to help pave the way for their success no matter which market we find ourselves expanding into," shared Jodie, General Manager of Mao Kong.

Maokong's recent efforts have resulted in an excellent case study of successfully opening a chain of stores in more than 12 countries within six months, starting in May 2021, With the help of Maokong, there are other countries successfully developing the bubble tea brand, with more than 100 stores, and the organization hopes to repeat its success in the US market in the near future.

To learn more visit Mao Kong's official website or www.taiwantrade.com.

About Mao Kong International

Mao Kong International is committed to developing and delivering products with excellent quality, both in taste and health benefits, to consumers around the world. At the same time, the organization is keen to promote the Taiwanese food culture and develop a global catering kingdom with its know-how in catering channel operation, highly original standard operating processes, and global brand recognition. Mao Kong strives always to meet the needs of consumers and launch new products that become crowd favorites.

