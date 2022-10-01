Copper Mountain Mining Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for its Copper Mountain Mine

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Copper Mountain Mining Corporation (TSX: CMMC) (ASX: C6C) (the "Company" or "Copper Mountain") announces that it has filed a technical report (the "2022 Technical Report") for its Copper Mountain Mine prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards for Disclosure of Mineral Projects. The 2022 Technical Report corresponds to the Company's September 28, 2022 news release entitled "Copper Mountain Mining Announces a 57% Increase in Copper Mineral Reserves at the Copper Mountain Mine and Updated Life of Mine Plan."

About Copper Mountain Mining Corporation

Copper Mountain's flagship asset is the 75% owned Copper Mountain Mine located in southern British Columbia near the town of Princeton. The Copper Mountain Mine currently produces approximately 90 million pounds of copper equivalent. Copper Mountain also has the development-stage Eva Copper Project in Queensland, Australia and an extensive 2,100 km2 highly prospective land package in the Mount Isa area. Copper Mountain trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CMMC" and Australian Stock Exchange under the symbol "C6C".

