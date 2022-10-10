Binance and Talent Network Break GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title for World's Largest Cryptocurrency Lesson

The record was achieved at Blockchain Land Nuevo Leon with 289 in-person attendees in a cryptocurrency class given by Binance.

Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao participated with an exclusive video for attendees

MONTERREY, Mexico, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the largest cryptocurrency lesson in the world was achieved on Friday, October 7th at Blockchain Land Nuevo León, Mexico. 289 people attended the class given by Binance, the world's leading blockchain and crypto infrastructure provider and the largest digital asset exchange by volume.

The event was organized jointly by Binance and Talent Network. Carolina Carnelli, Head of Marketing at Binance in Latin America, was the instructor guiding the attendees through a 50-minute class, including an exclusive remote presentation from Changpeng Zhao, Binance Founder and CEO.

The class occurred at 10:30 a.m. (CDT, GMT-5) and covered "How Crypto is changing the world." Topics addressed during the class include Web3, blockchain and crypto, types of assets and how they work, benefits of blockchain, and how crypto can contribute to the freedom of money and financial inclusion around the world.

Talent Network and Binance emphasized their commitment to developing talent from Latin America and expanding the knowledge around Web3 technology that is revolutionizing industries around the world. As Blockchain Land Nuevo León 2022 was a hybrid event (combining in-person and online), the class was also watched virtually through the official Talent World app. Online participants did not officially count towards the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS Binance Blockchain Land Nuevo León title.

This is the third GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title achieved by Talent Network and the first for Blockchain Land. Talent Network's previous two records were for the world's largest robotics class in 2018 and the world's largest software class in 2019.

About Binance

Binance is the world's leading blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume. Trusted by millions worldwide, the Binance platform is dedicated to increasing the freedom of money for users and features an unmatched portfolio of crypto products and offerings, including trading and finance, education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization and infrastructure solutions, and more. For more information, visit https://www.binance.com .

About Talent Network

Talent Network is a 100% Mexican company. In our backbone flows the DNA of teamwork, social responsibility, commitment to our talent ecosystem, the demand to provide effective solutions, the will to promote young talent and the drive to experiment big. We know that we all have unique talents and needs; but the exceptional happens when we stay together and move to create, build and share knowledge and new experiences. This union has allowed us to reach more than 30 countries around the world through initiatives such as Talent Land, Talent Woman, Genius Arena, Talent World, Talent Hackathon, Blockchain Business, among others. Our passion defines us; but our work and talent distinguish us.

