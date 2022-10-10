Circa Announces Partnership Program Expansion

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Circa announces expansion to its Partnership Program. Since launch about two years ago, the number of Circa partners have grown immensely, creating a need for more features and a robust tier structure. For companies seeking channel growth opportunities, only Circa's Partner Program offers companies best-in-class OFCCP compliance and diversity recruiting solutions, at attractive margins, and with world class marketing and sales support. With Circa software solutions, companies accelerate their success by building more diverse, innovative and high-performing teams.

Circa partners receive best-in-class solutions that currently serve 5,000+ customers, attractive "partner-first" compensation models, and comprehensive support and tools. In short, partners have a straightforward, simple path to quickly growing revenue.

An expanded tier structure has been created to give partners more opportunities to receive larger revenue shares and benefits. Participating partners receive a multitude of support, from training and enablement programs to direct sales support, dedicated channel managers, review meetings and a new relationship management system to ensure opportunities are easily and properly registered. Circa's marketing support is unparalleled and has partners covered with a demand generation engine that drives quality leads, and delivers marketing assets such as top-notch presentations, social media templates and posts, sell sheets, email messages, and webinars, all to help support the sales channels and drive results.

"We recognize organizations who have a multi-channel sales approach seek entities that align with their values and goals. Our partner program success has been fueled by Circa's DEI mission that helps organizations diversify, which is a top priority for both employers and job seekers, alike," said Patrick Sheahan, Circa CEO. "The expansion of our program and development of a Diversity and Compliance marketplace is a natural evolution of this growing trend and must-have focus for employers to attract top-notch talent."

"It's so easy to work with Circa. They've got a well-constructed, results-oriented partner program," David Cohen, President and Founder of DCI Consulting Group said. "It's a simple way for us to drive significant incremental revenue."

As part of this expansion, Circa is providing a Partner Relationship Management System, Impartner, to ensure partners have the best resources and platform to track leads, sales and ultimately revenue. Circa's Partner Program provides our partners with the opportunity to give their customers more solutions to their problems and one credible place to purchase additional products.

Circa is a catalyst for 21st century companies to build high-performing diverse teams based on research that shows companies want to shift from diversity as a program to diversity as a business strategy. The companies' robust portfolio of software solutions and unparalleled industry expertise give employers the tools and knowledge they need to radically change how they approach talent acquisition and management. The company was founded in 1994, has 5000+ customers, 15,500 community partner relationships and in 2019 posted 5M+ jobs through its network of 600+ online employment websites.

