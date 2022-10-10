Greenway Health Announces Newest Client, Associates in Resource Management LLC, Serving Underserved Healthcare Centers Across Kentucky, Tennessee, and Alabama

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenway Health, a leading health information technology services provider, announced its newest partnership with Associates in Resource Management (ARM), a one-source partner for Rural Health Centers (RHC), Federal Qualified Health Centers (FQHC), and Private Practices in the states of Kentucky, Tennessee, and Alabama.

The partnership between Greenway Health and ARM will serve clinics across three states ensuring regulatory compliance, alleviating staffing challenges, and increasing healthcare access for patients throughout the state with services including electronic health records (EHR), practice management, revenue cycle management, telehealth, patient engagement, and more.

The integration of Greenway Health's industry leading software and ARM's world class service represents an investment of $4 million over the course of seven years. The agreement offers technology advancements that will provide access to primary care that would otherwise be limited or non-existent in rural communities.

ARM, with its 20 plus years of operations and experience in Revenue Cycle Management, has chosen Greenway Health as its technology partner to assist them as they continue to expand services to RHCs, FQHCs, and private medical clinics.

"These clinics need a one-source solution that can provide both technology software and staff that can navigate them through the complex rules and regulations in provider credentialing, coding and documentation, third party contracting, staff training, billing, software technology management, and financial reporting," says owners Yvonne Agan, CEO and Terrie Washburn, COO, "The partnership with Greenway Health will complete the circle for our organization and provide the full solution to these clinics as it incorporates the technology solution with the staffing resources."

"We are excited to partner with Associates in Resource Management to provide the healthcare technology solutions that best suit the needs of ARM and these clinics. We spent time learning what is most important to all parties involved to provide a comprehensive Greenway technology solution focused on creating a better patient experience and simplifying operations for the clinics and their staff," says Tiffani Misencik, Chief Revenue Officer at Greenway Health, "We are looking forward to helping increase access to care for patients in Kentucky, Tennessee, and Alabama and allowing for healthcare providers to focus on what is truly important – their patients."

