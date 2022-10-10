JW Therapeutics Announces NMPA Approval of Relmacabtagene Autoleucel Injection in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma

SHANGHAI, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JW Therapeutics (HKEX: 2126), an independent and innovative biotechnology company focusing on developing, manufacturing and commercializing cell immunotherapy products, announced that the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China has approved the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for its anti-CD19 autologous chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell immunotherapy product relmacabtagene autoleucel injection (hereafter abbreviated as relma-cel, trade name: Carteyva®) for the treatment of adult patients with follicular lymphoma that is refractory or that relapses within 24 months of second-line or above systemic treatment (r/r FL). This is the second approved indication for relma-cel following its initial approval and launch in September last year, and makes it the first cell immunotherapy product approved in China for the treatment of r/r FL patients.

This approval is based on the 6 months clinical results from cohort B of a single-arm, multi-center, pivotal study (RELIANCE study) on Carteyva® in adult patients with relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in China. The 3 months data were presented at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in December 2021. The cohort B results showed that Carteyva® demonstrated very high rates of durable disease response (overall response rate (ORR)=100%, complete response rate (CRR)=85.19% at month 3; ORR=92.58%, CRR=77.78% at month 6) and controllable CAR-T associated toxicities in patients with r/r FL. Given the currently available treatments in China, Carteyva® may become a treatment option with a higher benefit-risk ratio for patients with r/r FL, and has the potential to become a best-in-class CAR-T product.

Professor Yuqin Song, the principal investigator of RELIANCE study, Deputy Director of Lymphoma Department, Vice President of Peking University Cancer Hospital, commented, "The overall response rate (ORR) of the efficacy endpoint was over 90%, and the overall safety profile was manageable. Remal-cel has become the first CAR-T cell immunotherapy product for the treatment of the r/r FL in China."

James Li, Co-founder, Chairman and CEO of JW Therapeutics, said, "Thanks to the patients and investigators who contributed to the clinical studies of Carteyva®, and thanks to the regulators for the recognition of Carteyva®. We are pleased with the second approved indication, which provides a new and breakthrough treatment option for r/r FL patients. JW Therapeutics is committed to maximizing the value of Carteyva®, continuously advancing technology innovation and pipeline development, and improving the accessibility of cell immunotherapy products."

As the first product of JW Therapeutics and the first CAR-T product approved as a Category 1 biologics product in China, relma-cel has been approved for two indications in China, including for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma (r/r LBCL) after two or more lines of systemic therapy, and the treatment of adult patients with follicular lymphoma that is refractory or that relapses within 24 months of second-line or above systemic treatment (r/r FL). Currently, to fully explore the clinical potential of Carteyva®, JW Therapeutics is conducting or planning to conduct more clinical studies on hematologic malignancies and autoimmune diseases, including third-line mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), third-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), frontline and second-line large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL), and systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

About Relmacabtagene Autoleucel Injection (trade name: Carteyva®)

Relmacabtagene autoleucel injection (abbreviated as relma-cel, trade name: Carteyva®) is an autologous anti-CD19 CAR-T cell immunotherapy product independently developed by JW Therapeutics based on a CAR-T cell process platform of Juno Therapeutics (a Bristol Myers Squibb company). Being the first product of JW Therapeutics, relma-cel has been approved by the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for two indications, including the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy, and the treatment of adult patients with follicular lymphoma that is refractory or that relapses within 24 months of second-line or above systemic treatment (r/r FL), making it the first CAR-T product approved as a Category 1 biologics product in China. Currently, it is the only CAR-T product in China that has been simultaneously included in the National Significant New Drug Development Program, priority review and breakthrough therapy designations.

About JW Therapeutics

JW Therapeutics (HKEX: 2126) is an independent and innovative biotechnology company focusing on developing, manufacturing and commercializing cell immunotherapy products, and is committed to becoming an innovation leader in cell immunotherapy. Founded in 2016, JW Therapeutics has built a world-class platform for product development in cell immunotherapy, as well as a product pipeline covering both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. JW Therapeutics is committed to bringing breakthrough and quality cell immunotherapy products and the hope of a cure to patients in China and worldwide, and leading the healthy and standardized development of China's cell immunotherapy industry. For more information, please visit www.jwtherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements are based on the management's expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described. Significant risks and uncertainties, include those discussed below and more fully described in Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) reports filed by the Company. Unless otherwise noted, the Company is providing this information as of the date it publicized, and expressly disclaims any duty to update information contained in the issues and relevant information, or provide any explanation. For detailed information, please visit the company website: www.jwtherapeutics.com/en/forward-looking-statements/.

View original content:

SOURCE JW Therapeutics