Kasa Living, Inc. Unveils Reimagined Hotel Property in Palo Alto

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasa Living, Inc. , a tech-enhanced, flexible accommodations brand and operator, adds another exciting city to its growing portfolio. Kasa Palo Alto is now open to guests.

Kasa Palo Alto , located minutes from Stanford and Silicon Valley, offers Kasa's signature tech-enabled hospitality.

Located just minutes from Stanford University in the heart of Silicon Valley, Kasa Palo Alto is a newly renovated, mission-style property with modern rooms catered to the independent traveler. Outfitted with a fresh palette and furnishings, Kasa Palo Alto is a nod to an inviting roadside escape with a retro sensibility and the comforts of home. Each Kasa has a Vertuo Nespresso machine, Malin & Goetz bath products, and ultra-fast Wi-Fi.

Like all Kasas, the property features online check-in, a Virtual Front Desk, and smart locks so guests can enjoy a seamless experience from the moment they arrive. Kasa's guest experience team is available 24/7 via text, chat, or phone.

Kasa collaborated with Stay Cal Hospitality to launch Kasa Palo Alto, representing their third property partnership. "We purchased this property with Kasa in mind," said Hiten Suraj, Founder of Stay Cal Hospitality. "Kasa understands hospitality. They deliver a high-quality guest experience with attractive operating margins through their unique, tech-enabled offering."

"Kasa Palo Alto serves as an opportunity to reimagine a property for the modern traveler in a city at the forefront of technological innovation. It aligns with our mission to unleash the potential of liveable space and make technology a crucial piece of a better hospitality experience," said Roman Pedan, founder and CEO of Kasa.

For more information about Kasa Palo Alto (3255 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94306), visit kasa.com.

About Kasa:

Kasa Living, Inc. is a tech-powered, flexible accommodations brand and operator founded in San Francisco in 2016 by Roman Pedan. The company partners with real estate owners to transform units at multifamily and hospitality properties into professionally managed accommodations called Kasas. With its technology and deep industry experience — fortified by professionals who previously drove growth at firms like Airbnb, KKR, and Apollo — Kasa delivers reliable, high-quality experiences to guests of all types. For more information, visit www.kasa.com .

