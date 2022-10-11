Ceragon to Replace and Modernize Yuba Water Agency's Legacy Technology with Expanded Modern Wireless Network

The new network will service multiple utility, critical and emergency infrastructure sites, and services responsible for providing 90% of irrigation water to the State of California

RICHARDSON, Texas, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceragon Networks Ltd., the global innovator and leading solutions provider of 5G wireless transport, today announced that Ceragon Networks Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary has signed a contract with the Yuba Water Agency in California to replace and modernize its existing private network with a modern high-capacity low-latency 5G network. The upgraded network will provide connectivity to multiple hydroelectric generation facilities, dams, and emergency services including the police and fire departments. Shipping and deployment are expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

The agreement with Yuba comes at the heels of Ceragon's recently announced growing focus on private networks, especially in North America. Yuba Water Agency was in search of a wireless transport partner that could deliver an increased level of network performance, reliability, and customer service for an upgraded system to support their communications, video, and digital transformation applications. Following a successful initial demonstration phase resulting in a great service experience and enhanced network performance, Yuba Water officials have entrusted Ceragon to replace their entire legacy network, including wireless transport products and end-to-end planning and deployment services.

David DeVore, Lead Information Systems Manager, Yuba Water Agency, shared his thoughts on the first phase of this new partnership stating "Ceragon truly improved our wireless infrastructure. They have exhibited a strong commitment to providing the highest level of quality in their products and service thus far. We have been incredibly impressed with Ceragon's level of professionalism, and we look forward to a long and continued relationship."

Ronen Rotstein, President of Ceragon North America, commented, "This important deal, added to other recent wins, is another milestone in gaining market share in the private networks domain which is part of Ceragon's strategy. The Yuba Water Agency is truly inspirational, providing several services and wholesale power generation to multiple communities. Ceragon is proud to play a key role in modernizing and expanding the wireless communications network that makes it all possible. We look forward to a long-term partnership with Yuba and will leverage our growing suite of technologies and services to provide Yuba Water and other public and private players with the connectivity they need."

Ceragon's North America leadership will be attending and sponsoring the UBBA Summit& Plugfest 2022, a leading summit on utility connectivity, on October 10-14, 2022, in Costa Mesa, California.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. is the global innovator and leading solutions provider of 5G wireless transport. We help operators and other service providers worldwide increase operational efficiency and enhance end customers' quality of experience with innovative wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Our customers include service providers, public safety organizations, government agencies and utility companies, which use our solutions to deliver 5G & 4G broadband wireless connectivity, mission-critical multimedia services, stabilized communications, and other applications at high reliability and speed.

Ceragon's unique multicore technology and disaggregated approach to wireless transport provides highly reliable, fast to deploy, high-capacity wireless transport for 5G and 4G networks with minimal use of spectrum, power, real estate, and labor resources. It enables increased productivity, as well as simple and quick network modernization, positioning Ceragon as a leading solutions provider for the 5G era. We deliver a complete portfolio of turnkey end-to-end AI-based managed and professional services that ensure efficient network rollout and optimization to achieve the highest value for our customers. Our solutions are deployed by more than 400 service providers, as well as more than 800 private network owners, in more than 150 countries. For more information please visit: www.ceragon.com

Ceragon Networks® and FibeAir® are registered trademarks of Ceragon Networks Ltd. in the United States and other countries. CERAGON ® is a trademark of Ceragon Networks Ltd., registered in various countries. Other names mentioned are owned by their respective holders.

