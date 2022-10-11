Everspring and California State University, Chico Expand Online MBA to Include Health Services Administration Specialization

California State University, Chico to add a Health Services Administration Specialization to its online MBA, supported by Everspring.

CHICAGO and CHICO, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everspring, a leading provider of education technology and services to universities seeking to build or expand their online capabilities, announces an expansion of its partnership with California State University, Chico (Chico State). This expansion includes a new online Health Services Administration MBA option, making Chico State the only school in the 26-university CSU system to offer this specialization for an online MBA.

The Chico State Health Services Administration MBA combines management, finance, marketing and operations concepts with programming from the business side of healthcare for professionals looking to pursue administrative and leadership roles in the healthcare industry. Currently, the healthcare management field is growing four times faster than the national average for other fields, making the Health Services Administration MBA an in-demand area of specialization.

"As we expand our portfolio of online business programs, we recognize the importance of providing students with educational opportunities that are flexible, affordable and directly impactful to their career trajectory," said Clare Van Ness, interim dean of Professional & Continuing Education at Chico State. "Given the growing demand for qualified healthcare administrators and leaders who possess deep understanding of the industry along with strong business acumen, our online Health Services Administration MBA fills a great need, particularly in our region."

Everspring and Chico State have been partners since 2019, with Everspring providing marketing and enrollment services for the university's AACSB-accredited online MBA, which launched in April 2020. Currently, Everspring supports the online MBA, two online MBA specialization options—the new Health Services Administration specialization and a Project Management specialization—and an online BSBA completer program. Chico State serves the largest rural community in California, making online programs a centerpiece of their ongoing mission.

"Given the success of Chico State's online MBA program, Everspring is excited to partner with the university to deliver the Health Services Administration specialization," said Beth Hollenberg, president and co-founder of Everspring. "Expanding access to affordable, in-demand business programs in the Northern California region has a significant positive impact for the region's population and economy. This new specialization will contribute to that impact in a meaningful way, and we are proud to be a part of Chico State's efforts."

California State University, Chico

Founded in 1887, California State University, Chico is the comprehensive university of Northern California with global reach. Through excellence of inquiry, innovation, and experiential learning, Chico State develops students who are critical thinkers, responsible citizens, diverse leaders, and inspired stewards of environmental, social, and economic resources. Chico State has been building a reputation for high-quality, high-value education for more than 130 years and currently offers more than 100 degrees in undergraduate and graduate studies. For more information, visit csuchico.edu .

Everspring

Everspring is a leading provider of education technology and services solutions for higher education. Our advanced technology, proven marketing approach, and robust faculty support and instructional design services deliver outstanding outcomes for our university partners, powering their success online. Everspring offers a range of full-service turnkey solutions, as well as standalone fee-for-service offerings, and innovative self-service products that enable universities to establish themselves as leaders in the digital delivery of higher education. Based in Chicago, Everspring serves a growing number of colleges and universities, nationwide.

