JCPenney Completes Transition of Legacy Phone & Alarm Lines to Next-Generation Voice Replacement

Network transformation will reduce cost and eliminate dependence on moribund copper networks with new MetTel partnership

NEW YORK and LEWISVILLE, Texas, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JCPenney and MetTel today announced the digital transformation of JCPenney store's legacy telephone (POTS) service using MetTel's POTS Transformation solution. The project converted more than 5,000 telephone and alarm lines at all 660 JCPenney stores across all 50 U.S. states without the need for replacing existing systems.

Beyond the avoided infrastructure costs, the project is projected to save millions of dollars annually in recurring telecommunications costs while providing greater network intelligence and more resilient external links for critical systems like alarm and elevator lines to continue operating throughout loss of power, network and other potential disruptions.

JCPenney set out to modernize its retail environment to address rising costs for telephone service and business continuity during widely-anticipated carrier copper retirement. Like all large retailers, JCPenney has a large number of specialty lines (e.g., alarm and burglar) that were designed to use traditional telephony and are generally incompatible with next-generation VoIP systems. As conversion of the systems themselves would entail a significant capital expenditure, the JCPenney team identified a small number of alternatives and after thorough testing selected MetTel POTS Transformation.

POTS Transformation is a fully-managed service that connects analog systems to cloud-based data and voice services, making VoIP conversion possible for legacy equipment. The MetTel solution connects to the Internet via broadband, Wi-Fi or 4G LTE SIM using endpoint connections provided by DataRemote, Inc., the leading network interface for POTS line replacement. Wireless back-up provides business continuity during network outages and dual SIMs provide added fail-over protection for emergency line assurance. MetTel provides access to all three major cellular carriers with the prequalification of LTE/5G coverage in the customer's area. Cellular can serve as the primary connectivity if Wi-Fi or broadband are not available, or as a back-up in the event of primary circuit failure.

MetTel introduced its POTS Transformation solution in 2019, using DataRemote technology for reliable replacement of specialty lines to meet customer safety and compliance needs and deliver cost savings. The service was an immediate success and has been used by customers across all major industries. Forward-thinking customers like JCPenney have gone beyond emergency communications and replaced their store POTS lines with POTS Transformation to take advantage of the resiliency, network insight and significant cost savings while positioning the company to lead, rather than be forced to react, when copper lines are retired.

"For more than 120 years, JCPenney has successfully adapted to a broad variety of business challenges through innovation and planning," said Colby Gueber, Senior Director, Technology Enterprise Services at JCPenney. "We sought to improve the efficiency of our communications for the productivity and safety of our employees and customers while also reducing unnecessary costs. The MetTel POTS Transformation solution helped us achieve those goals."

"JCPenney continues to demonstrate forward-thinking leadership in the retail sector and is now well-positioned ahead of the copper retirement curve," said Marshall Aronow, CEO of MetTel. "We expect pressure on retailers will increase rapidly in the coming months. We are pleased to help an iconic brand like JCPenney serve as a role model for businesses looking to modernize while generating cost savings."

In 2022, JCPenney is celebrating 120 years as an iconic American brand and shopping destination for diverse, working families. The company offers a broad portfolio of fashion, apparel, home, beauty, and jewelry from national and private brands and provides personal services including salon, portrait and optical. Based in Lewisville, Texas, JCPenney and its 50,000 associates serve customers where, when, and how they want to shop – from their national store chain or online at jcp.com.

About JCPenney

JCPenney is the shopping destination for diverse, working American families. With inclusivity at its core, the Company's product assortment meets customers' everyday needs and helps them commemorate every special occasion with style, quality, and value. JCPenney offers a broad portfolio of fashion, apparel, home, beauty, and jewelry from national and private brands and provides personal services including salon, portrait and optical. The Company and its 50,000 associates worldwide serve customers where, when, and how they want to shop – from jcp.com to more than 650 stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

In 2022, JCPenney celebrates 120 years as an iconic American brand by continuing its legacy of connecting with customers through shopping and community engagement. Please visit JCPenney's Newsroom to learn more and follow JCPenney on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About MetTel

MetTel is a leader in communications and digital transformation (DX) solutions for enterprise customers. By converging all communications over a proprietary network, MetTel gives enterprises one, unified view and control point for all their communications and advanced network services. MetTel's comprehensive portfolio of customer solutions can boost enterprise productivity, reduces costs, and simplifies operations. Combining customized and managed communication solutions with a powerful platform of cloud-based software, the company's MetTel Portal® enables customers to manage their inventory, usage, spend and repairs from one simple, user-friendly interface. For more information visit www.mettel.net, follow us on Twitter (@OneMetTel) and on LinkedIn, or call us directly at 877.963.8663. MetTel. Connect Smarter.™

