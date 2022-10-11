New Basketball Gym Opening in Noblesville

PickUp USA Fitness Set to Open Their First Indiana Gym Franchise

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PickUp USA Fitness (www.pickupusafitness.com), headquartered in Pasadena, CA, announced today the opening of their newest franchise location in Noblesville, IN. This will be the first Indiana location for the fast-growing basketball gym chain.

PickUp USA describes itself as a one-stop basketball shop for youth and adult basketball enthusiasts. The company started in California ten years ago offering PickUp basketball services to adult players. They differentiated themselves from other gyms by having referees officiate all of the PickUp games.

After some initial success with the PickUp games, they started dabbling in the youth basketball market. Today, the company has locations across the country, and offers a full suite of youth and adult basketball training, along with recreational and competitive games.

Gary Mazakian runs the franchise sales side of the business for PickUp USA as their Vice President of Franchise Development. Mazakian, who started with the company as a general manager of their original corporate store in 2014, says that the success of the company is rooted in the value they bring to the communities they serve. "It's a feel good business," says Mazakian. "Our franchise owners get to build a business that provides a safe place for kids and adults to train and play. There's really nothing like it."

Scott and Stephanie McClelland are the franchise owners of the new location in Noblesville. The McClellands have three kids that are heavily involved in sports. When they came across the PickUp USA franchise opportunity, it immediately grabbed their attention. "We've spent the last ten years going to gyms, and driving kids around to sporting events, and coaching, and so forth," Scott McClelland said in an interview. "We've certainly had discussions over that time about the business model of sports and the value it can bring. I was really struck by the PickUp USA concept. Not only do we feel like it's a good business model, but it's a nice opportunity to do something a little different; and also include the family and help the kids learn how to run a small business."

PickUp USA – Noblesville is currently in their soft opening and planning for their grand opening in the weeks ahead.

More information on PickUp USA – Noblesville can be found at: https://pickupusafitness.com/noblesville-in/

