Sony Electronics Launches the World's Smallest 3LCD Laser Projectors

The VPL-PHZ61 and VPL-PHZ51 Provide Accurate Colors and Optimal Image Quality, Even in Brightly Lit Classrooms and Conference Rooms, Along with a New Dust Filtration System

PARAMUS, N.J., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics announced the world's smallest WUXGA 3LCD laser projectors1, the VPL-PHZ61 and VPL-PHZ51, which combine advanced operational capabilities with high brightness and flexible installation, making them a reliable option for a wide range of corporate, education, museum, entertainment, and simulation applications.

Sony Electronics' compact VPL-PHZ61 and VPL-PHZ51 are the world’s smallest WUXGA 3LCD laser projectors. They combine advanced operational capabilities with high brightness and flexible installation. (PRNewswire)

Sony's VPL-PHZ61 & VPL-PHZ51 projectors provide accurate colors, optimal image quality and a new dust filtration system.

The VPL-PHZ61 and VPL-PHZ51 are compact and easy to install on ceilings in meeting rooms and classrooms with a +55% vertical shift, the widest in the fixed lens models1. Both sophisticatedly designed models boast impressive high brightness – the VPL-PHZ61 at 6,400 lumens (7,000 lumen center) and the VPL-PHZ51 at 5,300 lumens (5,800 lumen center) – that project crystal clear images, even in a well-lit meeting room or lecture hall to enhance the collaboration and communication of users.

With the incorporation of Sony's Reality Creation real-time signal processing, mapping and analysis technology, the projectors produce crisp and clear pictures, for effective presentation and display. Both new models support 4K60P input for compatibility with 4K video sources. This is further amplified by Reality Creation's ability to enhance the overall sharpness, resolution, and quality of the imagery, regardless of whether it's pictures, graphs or text. Additionally, the projectors require no converter when being used with other 4K equipment to simultaneously project 4K content and support the "Deep Color" of HDMI and the HDCP2.3. The projectors' Reality Text feature improves text-based presentation materials by providing clearer letters and lines with enhanced legibility.

The projectors also feature advanced Intelligent Settings, which offer optimization based on usage environment. The addition of customized Bright View functionality enables colors to accurately maintain their contrast and vivacity, even in brightly lit rooms. The new Ambiance feature automatically measures the room's brightness using an ambient light sensor, and further calibrates the Bright View, color gain and Reality Creation settings accordingly. Additionally, the new models use a new filter material which requires no filter cleaning for meeting room and classroom use2.

"Many of our customers struggle to find display solutions that provide both exceptional high brightness and sophisticated features that can enhance their content and overall user experience," said Rich Ventura, Vice President of B2B, Sony Electronics. "We don't want our customers to compromise on any of these asks, which is why we've built upon our existing legacy in developing feature-rich laser projectors, to provide compact and advanced projectors to the market. These projectors really are world-class in their technology, quality, and design."

Other features include:

Auto Light Output – By utilizing the ambient light sensor, the brightness of the projector is automatically controlled at night to save power consumption

Auto Power On – New Auto Power On feature that turns the projector on when video signal is sensed and Auto Input Select that automatically changes the input when video signal is sensed

Data cloning function – allows users to copy any settings on one projector to all subsequent projectors using a USB device

Maintenance – Makes it easier for users to remove the filter and to know when the filter needs cleaning with a new sensor.

The VPL-PHZ61 and VPL-PHZ51 are planned to be available later this fall in North America. For more information about these new models and Sony's lineup of 3LCD laser projector offerings, please visit https://pro.sony/laserprojectors. Read Sony Electronics' latest news at https://pro.sony/press or follow Sony's professional business on social media: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

1 As of October 11, 2022 (according to Sony research), in WUXGA 3LCD laser projectors

2 In a case that dust density is 0.03mg/m3 and operation time less than 10,500 hours. (1,500 hours/year x 7 years)

