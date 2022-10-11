Wildbird Launches Luxurious, Size-Inclusive Baby Carrier

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wildbird, the makers of luxury linen baby slings and baby products, announced today their brand-new baby carrier, The Aerial Buckle Carrier.

WildBird's Aerial carrier embraces you and your baby in ultimate comfort and style. (PRNewswire)

Created to carry babies from newborn to 45 lbs, the Aerial Carrier has been innovatively designed in two sizes: XS-XL and L-4XL. Every detail of the carrier, from shoulder straps to waist belt, has been engineered for comfort and aesthetic, honoring the diverse body shapes of parents and caregivers.

For their first structured carrier, Wildbird wanted a product that would expand upon their founding mission: to design and develop babywearing products that nurture the bond between caregiver and baby. So founders Tayler and Nate Gunn brought together a team of designers to create an innovative carrier defined by both function and style.

"We didn't want to compromise comfort for fashion, or fashion for comfort," said Tayler Gunn, Wildbird co-founder. "So we brought in veteran experts in both technical product engineering and design, to develop a timeless carrier built to last."

Artist Joe Bowers and bag equipment developer Damien Kelly worked together with Wildbird on the Aerial Carrier's design. The debut collection includes seven beautiful colors and patterns, all made from eco-friendly European linen. The Aerial Carrier is constructed in Vietnam's first and only fair-trade factory.

Detailed benefits include:

Superior size inclusivity with two size options for caregivers.

Beautiful modern design combined with technical features for maximum support.

One-of-a-kind lumbar support system designed to better distribute baby's weight.

The seamless padded waist belt looks streamlined and stylish while maximizing comfort: unlike the traditional 'cummerbund' belt of other carriers, this design is ideally suited for c-section recovery and comfortable sitting.

Easy-to-use seat adjustment feature so the carrier can grow with baby.

Designed for front carry (facing inwards) and back carry.

The Wildbird Aerial Carrier is available for $178 - $224 (depending on style) and is exclusively available for purchase at www.Wildbird.co.

About Wildbird

In 2014, Wildbird sold its first linen ring sling, which became a catalyst to connect a community of caregivers. Now a leading baby brand, Wildbird has diversified its line of baby products and baby carriers with a focus on balancing aesthetic and functionality. Wildbird's mission is to bring you closer to your little ones, both physically and emotionally, while giving you the freedom to take on the day.

Visit us at Wildbird.co or connect with us @wildbird on social.

