American Land Title Association Announces Winners of ALTA Our Values Awards

The American Land Title Association (ALTA), the national trade association of the land title insurance industry, announced the winners of the 2022 ALTA Our Values Awards. The awards program showcases the title insurance industry's Our Values initiative, which serves as a cultural compass and highlights core ideals ALTA members embrace.

The four ALTA Our Values Award winners were honored during ALTA ONE, the largest annual event for the land title insurance industry, being held Oct. 11-14 in San Diego. Each of the three individual awards represent one of the three values:

We Lead: We are the authority in real estate transactions and innovate for our customers.

We Deliver: Our customers trust us to do the right thing, the right way--before, during and after the transaction. We ensure land transfer is accurate, swift and secure.

We Protect: We protect the property rights of those we serve.

The fourth award recognizes an entire ALTA member office or operational team that demonstrate these ideals.

Jonathan Holfinger OLTP, NTP, president of Northwest Title and Northwest Law, won the We Lead Award for leading the creation of the Ohio Land Title Association (OLTA) Academy to promote new standards of practice to the industry. The academy consists of three certifications with multiple online courses, corresponding certification guides and tests after every course.

James M. Czapiga, president and CEO of CATIC, won the We Deliver Award for delivering a strong, positive environment for his team during the COVID-19 pandemic. Czapiga created an intern program at CATIC, continuing to grow the team during a time of uncertainty. CATIC's intern program provides training and education to an average of 15 individuals per session, setting the stage for the next generation of title professionals.

Dan Buchanan, senior vice president and deputy chief title counsel of First American Title Insurance Co., won the We Protect Award for his leadership on the ALTA Forms Committee and working to develop the ALTA 47 Series Endorsements and Operative Law Addenda to address the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma, which raised potential jurisdictional questions regarding choice of law.

Finally, Association Online won the Collaboration Award for developing an environment that supports employee volunteerism and donating 10 percent of their profits to charity.

"Congratulations to all of the ALTA Our Values Award winners," said ALTA CEO Diane Tomb. "Not only are these ALTA members upholding Our Values, they are championing the title insurance industry and profession, growing their businesses and local communities and supporting the association. From education to training to growing communities—these issues strike at the heart of what we do. I am proud to have each of these people in the ALTA family."

