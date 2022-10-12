DNX Ventures announces the initial close of new Japan funds: Japan Fund IV and Japan Annex Fund III, and the final close of the new Japan Seed Fund

Japan and U.S.-based VC firm, "DNX Ventures," announced the initial close of two new Japan funds, and completed the final close of its Japan Seed Fund, raising a total of approximately 26 billion yen (U.S. $179M) and is targeting a final cumulative total of 40 billion yen (U.S. $277M) for investing in Japan; funds will now invest in B2B startups from seed to late stage.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DNX Ventures (Japan Representative: Akira Kurabayashi), a venture capital firm based in Silicon Valley and Tokyo, is pleased to announce the initial close of $110M for Japan Fund IV and $50M for Japan Annex Fund III for follow-on investments, along with the final close of $20M for Japan Seed Fund for seed stage investments, totaling approximately 26 billion yen (~U.S. $179M) across the three funds. This new Japan fund family will enable DNX Ventures to continue to support startups from seed to late stages, and will focus on startups in Japan, possibly including some in the Asia region.

Japan Fund IV and Japan Annex Fund III will continue to fundraise, aiming for a cumulative total of 40 billion yen (U.S. $276M) across the three new Japan funds. Additionally, DNX will separately raise and announce a family of new Funds for investment in the U.S. and other regions.

Our Investors and Investment Geography

We are thankful to our investors for placing their trust in DNX; they are represented by both Japan and foreign institutional investors and financial institutions, and include both existing and new investors. We plan on delivering exceptional financial returns to our investors by continuing to invest in high-growth startups in Japan, support their growth globally, and contribute to Japanese society. We have already invested in Japan B2B startups through our new Japan Fund IV and Japan Annex Fund III and plan to start making new investments from the Japan Seed Fund shortly.

About Us

DNX is a venture capital fund with offices in Silicon Valley and Tokyo that has been investing in B2B startups since 2011, primarily in the Japanese and U.S. markets. To date, we have invested in more than 160 startups, mainly in Japan and the U.S., and have led 18 companies to exits, through a total of eight funds totaling approximately U.S. $750M under management, including five main funds and annex/seed funds. Among B2B startups, the main areas of investment are in cloud SaaS, fintech, deep tech, and sustainability, all in early stages.

