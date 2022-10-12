"From the Pocket of an Overcoat" Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary!

Acclaimed children's book is also perfect for National Black Cat Day & Halloween!

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "From the Pocket of an Overcoat" (Friendly Falls Press; Archway Publishing from Simon & Schuster), by author and illustrator Robert Vincent, is celebrating its one-year anniversary on October 27, which also is National Black Cat Day.

Available online at Amazon, bn.com , target.com , and at the book's website, maxbuckles.com , as well as select bookstores, "From the Pocket of an Overcoat" is based on the real-life story of a cat named Max adopted by Vincent's son Matthew from a homeless woman in Dallas who found Max as a tiny kitten and had him in the pocket of her overcoat as she was trying to find him a home. Beloved by teachers, kids, and parents across the country, the book was released on October 27, 2021, and is the perfect complement for Halloween festivities (Halloween is the real Max's birthday) and holiday gifts.

The story is about an affable cat, Max Buckles, and how he finds himself and his way to a new home – moving from the cozy overcoat pocket of Sally in the city, to the country with Farmer Buckles and his other animals, including four dogs – Sam, Tots, Scotty (who isn't Scottish but is plaid), and Junior Buckles. Along the way, he discovers a true sense of belonging within his new family. As told through the journey of Max the cat, this is a story about self-identity, acceptance, and animal rescue and adoption.

"We are so grateful that 'From the Pocket of an Overcoat' has been bringing love, laughter, and joy to people for the past year," notes Vincent. "And we are proud to partner once again with ICEF Innovation Los Angeles by providing book donations for its students. Now that Halloween is here again, which happens to be the real Max's birthday, there's no better way to get into the spirit than with Max!"

In celebration of the book's one-year anniversary, ICEF Innovation Los Angeles (IILA) Charter School, an ICEF Public School LEA, will be providing book donations to and holding book birthday celebrations with its students. The mission of ICEF Public Schools is to prepare all students to attend and compete at the top 100 colleges and universities in the nation. ICEF Public Schools is one of the first charter management organizations in Los Angeles and has become a leader in California for raising African-American achievement and closing the achievement gap.

Readers and fans of Max Buckles can like and follow the book on Instagram and Facebook , and can also send an email to hello@maxbuckles.com with proof of purchase to get a special Thank You note from Max himself. In addition, a portion of each book sale will be donated to organizations that promote animal rescue and adoption – The Humane Society , Best Friends , and Alley Cat Allies .

To learn more, visit www.maxbuckles.com or explore the following hashtags: #maxbuckles, #maxbucklesbooks, #maxthecat, #readenjoysharemax and #fromthepocketofanovercoat.

About Robert Vincent

Robert Vincent is a children's book author and illustrator, as well as the author of a number of other literary works. He lives in Los Angeles with his wife Kathy. Robert and Kathy's son Matthew is a violinist with the Oakland Symphony and Sacramento Philharmonic & Opera. In December 2009, Matthew adopted a lovable black cat named Max. The rest, as they say, is history.

