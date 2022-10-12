TCL Announces Exciting Collaboration with TCL Brand Ambassador Shyla Heal to Elevate #TCLForHer Platform and Inspire Women to Redefine Greatness

HONG KONG, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TCL Electronics (1070.HK), a major player in the global television and consumer electronics industry, is kickstarting a new phase of its global campaign, #TCLForHer, a self-sustaining inspirational ecosystem where women inspire and encourage women to redefine greatness through the TCL platform.

TCL believes that unleashing every girl and woman's true potential will play a vital role in solving many of the global issues we face today and that technology can empower women and drive change.

Through its exciting new collaboration with rising basketball star and TCL Brand Ambassador Shyla Heal, the leading electronics brand is elevating the #TCLForHer campaign and dedicated TCLForHer official website to a wider audience.

TCL Brand Ambassador Shyla Heal Redefines Greatness

Like TCL, Shyla always strives for the very best quality and to inspire greatness. Shyla was acclaimed Australian Youth Player of the Year in 2020, and currently plays point-guard for the Sydney Uni Flames basketball team. She has achieved success on her own terms, making her a natural partner for this TCL campaign.

"There is a greatness in being real, my true self, the good, the bad and all of it in between. I don't pretend and I don't need to be anyone else. Everybody has their own greatness. You need to be true to yourself. Be real. That's personal greatness," said Shyla Heal.

TCL Builds Momentum to Empower Women

TCL has a longstanding commitment promoting the empowerment and personal development of girls and women worldwide through a wide variety of initiatives. As a Global Partner with the FIBA International Basketball Federation, in 2020 TCL was proud to become Global Promotional Partner of FIBA's "Her World, Her Rules" programme to promote women's and girls' basketball. Through various activities delivered in partnership with National Federations worldwide the programme encouraged women and girls to develop confidence and also increased the number of female players. TCL is also committed to uplifting young women and supporting their ambitions through the Huameng Foundation, which funds a number of female-focused programs and educational initiatives, including one that enabled 600 young women from underprivileged families to complete high school and tertiary studies.

TCL believes technology can be a great equalizer in our society, with the potential to challenge unfair biases further and raise expectations. Stories on the TCLForHer platform reveal the wisdom of women navigating their own path, how they challenge rules, and introduce the women that inspired them. TCL will also share stories of women's courage and resilience in the face of adversity and how they stay true to their goals and values. Women learn from the perspectives of others and gain valuable insights for self-discovery. Ultimately, #TCLForHer shares the passion of women to redefine greatness.

Redefining Greatness for Good

TCL has been at the forefront of innovation for decades, delivering quality products and services that enhance the way we live and inspire greatness. The company will continue to strengthen its commitment to empowering women and girls worldwide through its innovative technology and far-reaching initiatives and campaigns that embrace education, sport and improving all aspects of women's lives. By supporting girls and women to explore their uniqueness and pursue their passions, TCL empowers them to discover the true version of themselves, understand their real value and redefine greatness on their own terms.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances. Visit TCL home page at https://www.tcl.com.

