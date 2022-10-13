BLU DOT ANNOUNCES THE OPENING OF THEIR DALLAS, TEXAS RETAIL LOCATION AND EXPANSION OF HEADQUARTERS MARKING SIGNIFICANT GROWTH FOR THE BRAND

Minneapolis Based Modern Furniture Brand Reports 30% Brand Growth Year-Over-Year with the Opening of New Retail Locations and Expansion of its Headquarters and Warehouse

DALLAS, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blu Dot, the celebrated Minneapolis-based home furnishings brand announces the opening of their first store in Dallas, Texas, marking the company's 11th store within the U.S. Blu Dot's brick-and-mortar footprint, since 2008, has grown to 14 global locations, including outposts in Mexico and Australia, that each average 10,000 square feet.

Blu Dot Dallas Store (PRNewswire)

The new 9,600 square foot store is located on Dallas' McKinney Avenue in the historic Knox Henderson neighborhood, an upscale shopping and cultural destination for locals and visitors. Blu Dot worked with the architectural and design firm Far+Dang to build a brick clad, warehouse-style building. Custom built white oak structures act as floating screens to provide dimension and intimacy to the immense loft-life space. Inside these imagined spaces, a curated selection of pieces for both the home and office are creatively displayed in vignettes, allowing customers to envision their designs in real settings. The location also features two patios that showcase Blu Dot's growing collection of outdoor furniture.

"Twenty-five years ago we loaded up the van with Blu Dot's first prototypes and drove to New York with a vision" says John Christakos, CEO. "Since then, we've steadily grown over time attracting some loyal fans along the way, while most importantly, remaining true to our purpose of inspiring a more creative way of living through good design that's good to everyone. We can't wait to make new friends in Dallas!"

Over this year and next Blu Dot will open six new stores, growing their retail footprint by 40%. Locations to open in 2023 include Palo Alto, CA, Boston, MA and a second store in New York City.

To sustain the brand's continued growth, Blu Dot is building a new enhanced warehouse of over 400,000 square feet complete with technological guidance systems and robotics to improve efficiency and safety. Additionally, they nearly doubled their HQ in Minneapolis with a recent renovation and expansion to encompass their own in-house photo studio and outlet store on the 57,000 square foot campus. This year, Blu Dot added over 50 positions across the organization and improved their employee wellness experience by building spaces dedicated to prayer, meditation and mental health.

Earlier this year, Blu Dot opened retail stores in San Francisco, CA and Miami, FL in addition to introducing their first complete bedding collection, a carefully curated line of sheets and bed coverings continuing the brand's commitment to simple, fresh, modern design that is high-quality yet accessible.

ABOUT BLU DOT

Blu Dot was established in 1997 by three college friends—two architects and a sculptor—in a 300-square-foot space in Minneapolis. John Christakos, Maurice Blanks, and Charlie Lazor set out to democratize good design by making beautifully crafted furniture and accessories based on modernist principles easy to acquire and enjoy. Today, led by Christakos and Blanks, Blu Dot offers a wide array of products and in 2018 was awarded the National Design Award from Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum. In addition to their online shop at bludot.com, the brand has retail stores in the U.S., Mexico, and Australia, with new locations slated to open by Spring of 2023. Blu Dot's work has been shown at the Museum of Modern Art, the Centre Pompidou, and Cooper Hewitt National Design Museum, and their book "Less is More (Difficult): 20 Years of Design at Blu Dot'' was released by Rizzoli in 2018 and chronicles the evolution of the brand. Now in its 25th year, Blu Dot remains deeply connected to its hometown of Minneapolis as well as its mission of making good design accessible.

