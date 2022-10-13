ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sister Donna Markham, OP, PhD, President and CEO of Catholic Charities USA (CCUSA), traveled to storm-ravaged Florida this week to present checks totaling $1 million to be distributed among Catholic Charities agencies in Florida serving those impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Catholic Charities USA Presents $1M to Catholic Charities agencies in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian

"I'm amazed by the excellent relief efforts planned and executed by Catholic Charities agencies in the two short weeks since Hurricane Ian devasted Southwestern Florida," said Sister Donna Markham. "What I've seen during my visit to Catholic Charities of Venice and St. Petersburg is nothing short of a miracle. I am forever thankful for the generosity of people across the country who continue to donate to CCUSA to support the long-term recovery efforts ahead."

All donations to CCUSA disaster response efforts go directly to the local Catholic Charities agencies working in the affected communities to provide relief and recovery support to their neighbors in need.

"We are honored and grateful to have such a significant donation from Catholic Charities USA," said Eddie Gloria, Chief Executive Officer, Catholic Charities Diocese of Venice, Inc. "This will go a long way in helping us to achieve our mission of providing help, creating hope and serving all, especially with so many now suffering the effects of this terrible hurricane that hit us head-on here in southwest Florida."

Maggie Rogers, Executive Director of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Petersburg, said, "Hurricane Ian, while not as devastating for us as for our neighbors to the south, nonetheless created significant damage. We are grateful for the financial assistance Catholic Charities USA is providing, as it will aid us with our recovery."

CCUSA and its disaster response teams have a long history of mobilizing quickly to meet the needs of those affected by catastrophic events in the US and its territories. This work begins with direct relief — such as water, food and shelter — to meet immediate needs. It continues, sometimes for many years, with long-term relief efforts, including housing and home repairs, financial assistance and crisis counseling, that help individuals and families rebuild their lives.

To donate, please visit https://ccusa.online/Ian.

