DISCOVER PUERTO RICO AND MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH LIVE BORICUA EXPERIENCE PACKAGES THROUGH THE HOLIDAY SEASON

Travelers can enhance their visit to Puerto Rico with a stay at properties featuring uniquely decorated guestrooms, locally curated in-room amenities and culturally immersive experiences

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Discover Puerto Rico , the Island's Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) and Marriott International have partnered to announce today the launch of Live Boricua Experience Packages that offer immersive rooms, featuring arts, decor, experiences and culinary offerings deeply rooted in the Puerto Rican DNA. Inspired by Discover Puerto Rico's Live Boricua brand campaign, which invites travelers to enjoy things the Boricua - or Puerto Rican - way, these travel packages include lodging and experiences that highlight Puerto Rico's diversified talent and local brands.

Tasting of premium Puerto Rican rums and chocolates at the San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino. Credit Discover Puerto Rico (PRNewswire)

Chocolatiers VIDA by Yara and Chocobar Cortés, Don Q Rum, and eye-catching art by Angelo Alvarez and Bernardo Medina are a few of the local brands and artists featured in rooms specifically curated in Marriott International properties throughout the Island. Bomba musical presentations, private cooking classes and heritage tours are examples of some of the experiences offered.

"The Live Boricua experience packages and immersive rooms celebrate what makes Puerto Rico unique, the people and its culture," said Leah Chandler, Chief Marketing Officer of Discover Puerto Rico. "We are delighted to partner with Marriott International to highlight local brands and incredibly talented artisans for travelers to truly immerse themselves into all that Puerto Rico has to offer."

"We're thrilled that this collaboration with Discover Puerto Rico and the Live Boricua Experience Packages serve as a conduit to engage with residents and travelers alike, as well as putting a well-deserved spotlight on local talents and brands," said Diana Plazas-Trowbridge, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Caribbean and Latin America, at Marriott International. "Our properties across the island are beyond excited to show visitors everything Puerto Rico has to offer with these uniquely enhanced guestrooms and series of cultural experiences. From its warmth traditions to its heritage and divine gastronomy, Puerto Rico is the perfect destination," adds Plazas.

The immersive rooms are available for a limited time at select Marriott properties throughout the Island. Package details include:

To learn more about the Live Boricua destination campaign and how to book experience packages currently offered in partnership with Marriott International, visit https://www.discoverpuertorico.com/live-boricua . We also invite you to follow Discover Puerto Rico social channels on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Discover Puerto Rico:

Discover Puerto Rico is a newly established private, not-for-profit Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) whose mission is to make Puerto Rico visible to the world as a premier travel destination. The DMO brings prosperity to the people of Puerto Rico by collaboratively promoting the Island's diversity and uniqueness for leisure and business travel, and events. It is responsible for all global marketing, sales, and promotion of the destination and works collaboratively with key local governmental and non-governmental players throughout Puerto Rico's visitor economy and the community at large, to empower economic growth. To discover all the beauty the Island has to offer, visit DiscoverPuertoRico.com .

About Marriott International:

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 8,100 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 139 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly-awarded travel program. Connect with us on Facebook and @marriottresorts on Twitter and Instagram.

About the Live Boricua brand campaign:

The creation of 'Live Boricua' was founded on research and consumer insights as Discover Puerto Rico explored several creative concepts and tested them via focus groups in eight markets in the U.S., including San Juan. Local focus group participants rated their favorite 'Live Boricua' moments and shared their own. Additionally, 300 Puerto Ricans were tapped to share their input, as well as Puerto Rican tastemakers and representatives from the local tourism industry. As the campaign is deeply rooted in the Puerto Rican way of life, Discover Puerto Rico enlisted three local companies – Cinetrix , Young Collective, and REAKTOR – to produce the campaign, and utilized local artisans for every costume detail, local musicians for the soundtrack, local tastemakers as Brandfluencers, and more. The brand campaign anthem and photography were also shot across multiple municipalities to spotlight the vast offerings of the Island from coast to coast including Cabo Rojo, Guanica, Lares, Maricao, Piñones, Rio Grande, San German, San Juan/Old San Juan, San Lorenzo, Santurce, Utuado, and Vieques.

