Imprivata and IGEL Expand Partnership to Enable Secure, Single Sign-On Access for Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365 Cloud PC

Partners have co-developed an integrated solution that delivers compliant identity access and governance from IGEL OS for Microsoft Azure-powered workspaces

WALTHAM, Mass. and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Imprivata, the digital identity company for mission- and life-critical industries, and IGEL , provider of the managed endpoint operating system for secure access to any digital workspace, today announced from Microsoft Ignite an expanded partnership which has resulted in the co-development of secure identity and access management for Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) and Windows 365 Cloud PC environments from IGEL OS. Together, the companies have integrated the Imprivata OneSign® digital identity platform into IGEL OS for seamless and secure access to workspaces powered by Microsoft Azure.

(PRNewsfoto/IGEL) (PRNewswire)

This expanded Imprivata and IGEL partnership extends the companies' longstanding relationship which has empowered thousands of healthcare users to achieve secure, quick, and easy access to clinical applications using IGEL OS-powered endpoints. Through IGEL's active participation in the Imprivata Developer Program, the companies have jointly integrated Imprivata OneSign with IGEL OS to enable users of Microsoft AVD and Windows 365 Cloud PC seamless No Click Access® to desktops and applications using Imprivata single sign-on and authentication management technology. This gives healthcare organizations that want to migrate their digital workspaces to the cloud a new, secure option to use Microsoft's AVD or Windows 365 Cloud PC solutions in their clinical environments.

"IGEL and Imprivata have collaborated for over a decade on delivering a secure and seamless single sign-on experience for the access our mutual customers need to workstations, applications and virtual desktops," said Matthias Haas, Chief Technology Officer, IGEL. "We are pleased to now extend this secure digital identity capability for customers that want to benefit from extending their workspaces to the cloud with Microsoft AVD and Windows 365 Cloud PC. Together, our combined solution delivers the strong data security and simplified compliance healthcare organizations need when moving to Microsoft Azure-powered workspaces."

"Our co-development work to integrate Imprivata OneSign with the simple, smart and secure IGEL OS has resulted in a unified solution for the compliant and safe access of digital workspaces, data and apps in the Azure cloud," said Wes Wright, Chief Technology Officer, Imprivata. "Now, organizations considering Microsoft AVD or Windows 365 Cloud PC have assurance that they can use the secure, friction-free digital identity and agile, easy to manage operating system from a single, proven solution."

The Imprivata OneSign integration with IGEL OS is now available for beta customer trials. For more information or to register for trial access, please visit: www.igel.com/avd. To test drive IGEL OS on a LG or Lenovo laptop, please visit www.igel.com/whycompromise and use the code "PR2022."

About Imprivata

Imprivata is the digital identity company for mission- and life-critical industries, redefining how organizations solve complex workflow, security, and compliance challenges with solutions that protect critical data and applications without workflow disruption. Its platform of interoperable identity, authentication, and access management solutions enable organizations in over 45 countries to fully manage and secure all enterprise and third-party digital identities by establishing trust between people, technology, and information. For more information, visit www.imprivata.com.

IGEL on Social Media

Twitter: www.twitter.com/IGEL_Technology

Facebook: www.facebook.com/igel.technology

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/igel-technology

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/IGELTechnologyTV

IGEL Community: www.igel.com/community

About IGEL

Today, the world of work is hybrid. Multiple clouds can deliver applications sourced from anywhere to a widely distributed workforce using all types of devices. Right at the moment when the world of work needs it most, IGEL has the solution for fully managed, secure endpoint access to any digital workspace that gives IT teams strong control and end-users the freedom to work as they wish in a hybrid world. Enabling choice of any cloud, from any device, anywhere, IGEL unlocks a collaborative and productive end user computing experience while solving the common security and management challenges required to compete and win in today's world of hybrid work. With a growing ecosystem of more than 120 IGEL Ready technology partners, IGEL has offices in Europe and the United States and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IGEL Technology