SoftwareReviews Users Name the Top Robotic Process Automation Software to Accelerate Digital Transformation

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2022 Robotic Process Automation Data Quadrant, naming three top providers in the enterprise and midmarket spaces as Gold Medalists.

Robotic Process Automation - Enterprise (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews) (PRNewswire)

Robotic process automation (RPA) is a low-code implementation that follows prescribed rules to carry out repetitive and well-defined business processes. RPA bots can perform automated tasks such as queries, calculations, transaction reconciliation, and transcription issue exception notifications. These software solutions interact with data sources, either structured or unstructured, through application user interfaces.

RPA software empowers employees to rapidly automate processes and business applications with little to no coding experience. However, organizations may face some barriers to change and adoption, so choosing a platform with excellent product training or resources is essential.

"RPA is a great way to introduce automation without the headaches of traditional technologies," says Senior Research Analyst Andrew Kum-Seun. "Enhancements in low-code and no-code, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and digitization capabilities have extended RPA accessibility into the business and made it an enabler of digital transformation beyond script-based automation."

To support organizations considering which RPA software to invest in this year, SoftwareReviews has identified the top providers. These insights are based on verified survey data collected from 986 end-user reviews. The leading providers have received high scores on SoftwareReviews' Emotional Footprint.

Providers are ranked by a composite satisfaction score, called a Composite Score (CS), that averages four different areas of evaluation: Net Emotional Footprint, Vendor Capabilities, Product Features, and Likeliness to Recommend.

The 2022 Robotic Process Automation - Enterprise Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

UiPath , 9.0 CS, ranked high for including a breadth of features.

Automation Anywhere , 8.8 CS, ranked high for having quality features.

The 2022 Robotic Process Automation - Midmarket Software Gold Medalist is as follows:

ElectroNeek , 8.6 CS, ranked high for product strategy and rate of improvement.

SoftwareReviews' comprehensive software reviews provide the most accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data comes from real end users who use the software daily and IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance.

To compare and evaluate software providers using the most in-depth and unbiased analyst reports available, visit SoftwareReviews' dedicated robotic process automation (RPA) category page.

For more information about SoftwareReviews, the Data Quadrant, or the Emotional Footprint, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit softwarereviews.com and connect via LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from business and IT professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

Robotic Process Automation - Midmarket (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews) (PRNewswire)

Logo (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SoftwareReviews