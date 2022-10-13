Ukrainian Art Museum to Launch Exclusive NFT Collection on Binance NFT in Support of Ukraine Cultural Heritage

Kharkiv Art Museum NFT Collection and auction will launch on Binance NFT marketplace on October 13 .

Proceeds from the collection and auction are to be donated to the museum's needs to continue operating and saving the cultural heritage of Ukraine .

KHARKIV, Ukraine, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance NFT , the NFT marketplace of Binance , the world's leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, has today announced the NFT collection launch of Kharkiv Art Museum, which is one of the oldest and most valuable museum art collections in Ukraine. Today, the museum's holdings include about 25,000 works of fine art of Ukraine, Western Europe, the Middle and Far East of the 15th–21st centuries.

Binance logo (PRNewswire)

As part of the launch of the "Art without Borders" NFT collection on Binance NFT, the Kharkiv Art Museum will be auctioning 15 works from its collection. The collection will feature works by Albrecht Dürer, Georg Jacob Johann van Os, Ivan Aivazovsky, Simon de Vlieger and other artists. All funds raised from the auction will be directed to the operational activities of the museum to restore its work, as well as secure more jobs.

The auction will begin on October 13 and last for a week. All NFTs will be divided into three categories:

Gold - includes five art pieces, the starting price is $1,000 BUSD

Silver - includes five art pieces, the starting price is $750 BUSD

Bronze - includes five art pieces, the starting price is $500 BUSD

"Today we are erasing borders and moving into the digital era. With the help of Web3 technologies, the collection of the Kharkiv Art Museum can be exhibited anywhere in the digital world. Masterpieces cared for by the museum will be able to help its development in such a difficult time," said Honcharov Agency CEO Oleksandr Honcharov.

Helen Hai, Head of Binance NFT, said: "Throughout the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, digital assets have played an important role in providing fast, efficient, and simple help to those in need. Together with the Kharkiv Art Museum, we will present the NFT collection which combines Web3 technology and pieces of art that the museum preserves so carefully. We hope that this project will attract the attention of art connoisseurs and help the museum keep up with the times."

Binance NFT is one of the fastest growing NFT platforms in the world. In just a little over a month after its debut, Binance NFT generated 25 million BUSD in sales, sold more than 300,000 Mystery Boxes, and onboarded over 400 creators globally. In total, Binance NFT has sold in excess of one million Mystery Boxes and generated 40 million BUSD in sales since its launch.

Binance NFT Marketplace shares the same account system as Binance.com. Existing Binance users can access the NFT marketplace and trade using their current Binance accounts. New users can simply register on Binance.com to create or trade on the Binance NFT platform. Binance NFT has also added multi-chain support for NFT deposits and withdrawals. Users can now transfer their NFTs to and from the BNB Chain and Ethereum networks with ease.

- END -

About Binance NFT Marketplace

Binance NFT Marketplace offers an open market for artists, creators, crypto enthusiasts, NFT collectors and creative fans around the world with the best liquidity and minimal fees. Consisting of two parts, premium events and a trading marketplace, Binance NFT features valuable collectibles and an easily accessible trading market for all of its users.

For more information, visit https://nft.binance.com/

For creators and artists' collaboration; contact email: nft@binance.com

About Kharkiv Art Museum

The collection of the Kharkiv Art Museum is one of the oldest and most valuable art collections in Ukraine. The history of the museum's unique collection dates back to 1805, when Kharkiv University acquired 2,477 graphic sheets of Western European masters. This collection included the works of outstanding artists of the 16th–18th centuries: A. Durer, H. Goltzius, L. Giordano, P. Bruegel the Elder, A. van Dyck, F. Boucher and others.

Another predecessor of the museum collection was the Kharkiv City Art and Industry Museum, founded in 1886 - one of the first publicly accessible museums of the Russian Empire. His activity was mainly connected with the creativity of domestic artists.

The modern collection also includes the works of outstanding painters: K. Bryullov, I. Aivazovsky, I. Shishkin, T. Shevchenko, S. Vasylkivsky, P. Martynovych, and others. The collection of I. Repin's works is also located here. Among these works is the famous canvas "Zaporozhians writing a letter to the Turkish Sultan".

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Binance