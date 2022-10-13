US BioTek Laboratories Launches Monkeypox Diagnostic Testing

Getting patients' results in 24 hours to help stop the spread of the Monkeypox Virus.

SHORELINE, Wash., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- US BioTek Laboratories announced today it is now offering Monkeypox Diagnostic Testing. Monkeypox Diagnostic Testing utilizes a lesion swap specimen and uses real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing to detect Monkeypox, as recommended by the CDC.

US BioTek is launching this test to provide a faster way for individuals to know their Monkeypox infection status.

"As we have seen in recent years, quantifying our viral statuses as quickly as possible can have huge impacts on our personal and public health," says Jack Frausing, Chief Executive Officer at US BioTek Laboratories. "At US BioTek, we strive to offer our customers the testing they need to improve the lives of their patients. In the case of Monkeypox, we are doing so by offering test results in less than 24 hours."

The benefits of US BioTek Laboratories Monkeypox Diagnostic Testing include:

Results are delivered within 24 hours of receiving specimens

Simple collection method using a skin lesion swab

Easy to read positive/negative report formats

Monkeypox diagnostic testing is available as of October 13th, 2022, to all practitioners with US BioTek accounts. To sign up for a US BioTek Practitioner Account, visit https://www.usbiotek.com/create-account.

For more information on Monkeypox testing, visit https://www.usbiotek.com/tests/monkeypox.

About US BioTek: US BioTek Laboratories is an industry-leading international laboratory that pioneers testing methods that deliver quality results with the highest degree of accuracy. For more than 20 years, US BioTek has focused on using 3rd party peer-reviewed literature and the insights from our network of providers to develop evidence-based panels tailored for clinical use. In doing so, they have created comprehensive testing options for providers, delivering the tools needed to make informed health decisions.

