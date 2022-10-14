Dr. David Sunding Selected as Honoree in American Antitrust Institute's Antitrust Enforcement Awards

WASHINGTON, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Antitrust Institute will honor Dr. David Sunding during its 2022 Antitrust Enforcement Awards for his work with The Brattle Group on an antitrust and unfair competition matter involving cartel price fixing.

Sunding, along with former colleagues Armando Levy and Pablo Robles with The Brattle Group, will be recognized in the category of Outstanding Antitrust Litigation Achievement in Economics for work on In re Packaged Seafood Products Antitrust Litigation, a class action settlement involving Tri-Union Seafoods, LLC, Chicken of the Sea International and Thai Union Group PCL in the unlawful conspiracy to raise prices of packaged tuna products in violation of fair competition and antitrust laws.

The Outstanding Antitrust Litigation Achievement in Economics award recognizes major contributions to the development of antitrust-related economic methodology or positive development of antitrust policy. Eligible honorees include individual economists, teams of economists and consulting firms.

Sunding is now vice chairman and a managing director at Berkeley Research Group, with a focus in antitrust and competition, product liability and environmental regulation.

Honorees will be recognized at the American Antitrust Institute's Awards Night in Washington, DC on November 9, 2022.

