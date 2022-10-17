LB Networks Launches the Business Service Portal, Powered by OcularIP

Carriers can now easily create custom portal offerings with different features and sell them at various price points.

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LB Networks is excited to announce the market launch of the Business Service Portal. This new application has proven vital to carriers' ability to beat their competition, win accounts, and reduce discounting while providing a new high-margin service to sell.

Business Service Portal, Powered by OcularIP (PRNewswire)

"With the new Business Service Portal, carriers can stop discounting their services and start differentiating their company," shared Raymond Chiu, CEO of LB Networks. "We designed the Business Service Portal to help carriers wow prospects and win new accounts, not to mention to protect and grow their existing accounts."

The Business Service Portal leverages OcularIP's availability intelligence platform that optimizes service availability presenting carrier services in their best light. Carriers can easily create custom portal offerings with different features and sell them at different price points. Carriers who were early adopters of the Business Service Portal are already generating revenue from their portal and empowering the sales of additional services.

"The Business Service Portal is a competitive differentiator for us. After helping us win a 500+ site account, it is now the core of our customer experience," a VP of Product Management for a nationwide carrier recently shared.

Service providers offering the Business Service Portal have realized many benefits, which include customers ordering more bandwidth, fewer calls into their NOC, fewer tickets, and increased customer opportunity win rates.

The Business Service Portal is white-labeled out of the box. Carriers can brand it with their logo and colors and use LB Network's comprehensive go-to-market program to launch.

About LB Networks

Since our founding in 2009, we have empowered hundreds of clients worldwide – helping them save thousands in SLA violation penalties and Call Center costs every month while giving them an edge to win new, high-value accounts.

OcularIP was born in the cloud – there are no servers or equipment to deal with, and it will work with your existing systems. We require zero commitment and minimal investment. Pay only for what you use and cancel anytime. Learn more at https://lbnetworks.co/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LB Networks