Opus IVS™ Adds IVS 360™ Support to its RAP® Platform

Live, On-Demand Assistance from OEM Dealer Master Technicians Now

Available to Solve the Toughest Problems for Automotive Repair Shops

DETROIT, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus IVS™, a global diagnostics, ADAS calibration, programming and on-demand remote expert support leader that is innovating the future of safe, complex vehicle repair, announced today the latest enhancement of its RAP® (Remote Assisted Programming) platform with the addition of IVS 360™ Support for live, on-demand assistance from a team of hundreds of OEM Dealer Master Technicians.

Highlights

The IVS 360 Support offering, now available in conjunction with a RAP service, is a game-changer for the vehicle repair shop with live help available whenever a shop finds themselves with the inevitable difficult diagnostic case. Not every shop has a Master Technician for every brand they service. With IVS 360, now an OEM Dealer Master Tech is available on-demand to help shops through the toughest jobs. "Opus IVS is the only provider with hundreds of OEM Dealer Master Techs on staff. We work with our customers until the problem is solved," said Kevin FitzPatrick, SVP of Operations at Opus IVS.

Recently a customer had replaced the ABS module on a 2018 Jeep Wrangler. The programming session failed, and it was escalated to the IVS 360 team for diagnostic assistance. The IVS 360 Dealer Master Tech walked the customer through detailed CANbus diagnostics and assisted in finding an issue with the STAR connector. It was determined that the ABS module replacement was not needed after all. The call took under 35 minutes and the customer stated that it was the best fifty dollars ever spent. "Customers can truly complete the job with Opus IVS. It isn't uncommon to have issues with programming that need escalation. Our OEM Dealer Master Technicians are available until the repair is complete," added FitzPatrick.

Customer Impact

Thousands of times per week, customers are already benefitting from IVS 360 Support. "IVS 360 has helped us plenty of times. For crucial information that we are missing, they have been able to come through in the clutch for us every time," said Sergio Fragoso of German Sport in Walnut Creek, CA. "Opus IVS has great people who do great work. IVS 360 always goes the extra mile to provide information, guide me, and even teach me to be a better tech. 1,000% recommend," added Mike Nguyen of John Auto Repair in Jonesboro, GA.

About RAP® (Remote Assisted Programming) – Now with IVS 360™ Support

RAP®, now featuring IVS 360™ Support, builds on the Opus IVS legacy of leadership in J2534 pass-thru technology for diagnostics, reprogramming and security functions for independent automotive repair shops. RAP, now with IVS 360 Support, continues to free up automotive technicians to do higher-skilled work and increase shop profitability with the Opus IVS team of experts doing the programming remotely, plus now provides help for complex diagnostic issues. RAP with IVS 360 Support eliminates the need to send complex vehicles to the dealership or call a mobile technician for programming or diagnostics.

The Opus IVS RAP Kit comes with everything technicians need, including hardware, OE software, voltage maintainer and access to a team of remote programming and diagnostic experts so vehicles can be reprogrammed and/or diagnosed in-shop hassle‑free. The RAP Kit includes built-in licensed OE software with the latest updates for all major U.S. Domestic, Asian and European vehicles, thus saving on additional subscriptions or software updates.

Experience the difference at SEMA in Las Vegas

Opus IVS, an 11-time winner of the Motor Top 20 Tools Award since 2007, will showcase RAP with its new IVS 360 Support capability and many other new product offerings at this year's Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show to run November 1-4 in Las Vegas. Stop by booth 31095 in the South Upper Hall for a product demonstration.

Opus IVS is the Intelligent Vehicle Support division of Opus Group, formed through the merging of industry-leading companies DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, BlueLink and AutoEnginuity to develop innovative automotive solutions for more than 50,000 repair shops and dealerships worldwide, giving them the confidence to get the most complex vehicles back on the road safely and efficiently. Opus IVS develops industry-leading OEM endorsed diagnostic technology with over 60 patents pending related to remote flash programming, pre- and post-repair scanning, remote technical support, ADAS calibrations and vehicle network technology. The Opus IVS remote technical support connects the shop with 100+ brand-specific Dealer Master Technicians to help interpret trouble codes, review OEM service procedures and provide diagnostic assistance directly through the tool. Opus IVS is a division of Opus Group, which has over 2,600 employees, 34 offices globally and connects to 30M vehicles per year for OBD testing.

