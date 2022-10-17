Xi emphasizes Chinese path to modernization as central task

BEIJING, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn

A highlight from the report delivered to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on Sunday, Oct 16, 2022. [Photo/chinadaily.com.cn] (PRNewswire)

Xi Jinping delivered a report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on Sunday.

The following are some highlights from the report:

Momentous five years

The five years since the 19th National Congress of the CPC have been truly momentous and extraordinary.

The Party Central Committee has pursued a strategy of national rejuvenation amid global changes of a magnitude not seen in a century, with major strategic plans made for advancing the cause of the Party and the country.

Historic achievements over past decade

The CPC has taken China on a new journey toward building a modern socialist country in all respects.

Under the leadership of the Party Central Committee, the entire Party, the military, and the Chinese people have been brought together to carry out a great struggle with many new features of the times.

Opening new chapters in adapting Marxism to Chinese context

It is the solemn historic responsibility of today's Chinese Communists to continue opening new chapters in adapting Marxism to the Chinese context and the needs of the times.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress, with the courage to make theoretical explorations and innovations, the CPC has, from an entirely new perspective, deepened its understanding of the laws that underlie governance by a communist party, the development of socialism, and the evolution of human society.

CPC's central task on the new journey of the new era

From this day forward, the central task of the CPC will be to lead the Chinese people of all ethnic groups in a concerted effort to realize the Second Centenary Goal of building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects and to advance the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization.

The CPC aims to basically realize socialist modernization by 2035, and build China into a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious, and beautiful from 2035 through the middle of this century.

New development pattern and high-quality development

To build a modern socialist country in all respects, we must, first and foremost, pursue high-quality development.

We must fully and faithfully apply the new development philosophy on all fronts, continue reforms to develop the socialist market economy, promote high-standard opening up, and accelerate efforts to foster a new pattern of development that is focused on the domestic economy and features positive interplay between domestic and international economic flows.

A highlight from the report delivered to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on Sunday, Oct 16, 2022. [Photo/chinadaily.com.cn] (PRNewswire)

Role of education, sci-tech, and talent in modernization drive

Education, science and technology, and human resources are the foundational and strategic pillars for building a modern socialist country in all respects.

We must regard science and technology as our primary productive force, talent as our primary resource, and innovation as our primary driver of growth.

Whole-process people's democracy

Whole-process people's democracy is the defining feature of socialist democracy; it is democracy in its broadest, most genuine, and most effective form.

We will improve the system of institutions through which the people run the country.

Rule of law

China must strive to build a modern socialist country in all respects under the rule of law.

The comprehensive advancement of law-based governance has been a profound revolution in China's governance. Law-based governance is important for the Party's success in governing and rejuvenating the country, for the wellbeing of the people, and for the long-term stability of the Party and the country.

Building cultural confidence

To build a modern socialist country in all respects, we must develop a socialist culture with Chinese characteristics and be more confident in our culture.

In the efforts to turn China into a country with a strong socialist culture, the CPC will focus on upholding socialism with Chinese characteristics, rallying public support, fostering a new generation of young people, developing Chinese culture, and better presenting China to the world.

Improving people's wellbeing

Working for the people's wellbeing is an essential part of the Party's commitment to serving the public good and exercising governance for the people.

The CPC will work hard to resolve the pressing difficulties and problems that concern the people most, improve the basic public service system to raise public service standards and make public services more balanced and accessible, so as to achieve solid progress in promoting common prosperity.

Advancing Beautiful China Initiative

Respecting, adapting to, and protecting nature is essential for building China into a modern socialist country in all respects.

China will prioritize ecological protection, conserve resources and use them efficiently, and pursue green and low-carbon development.

Safeguarding national security, social stability

National security is the bedrock of national rejuvenation, and social stability is a prerequisite for building a strong and prosperous China.

The Party will take coordinated steps to ensure external and internal security, homeland and public security, traditional and non-traditional security, as well as its own security and common security.

Modernizing defense, military

Achieving the goals for the centenary of the People's Liberation Army in 2027 and more quickly elevating the people's armed forces to world-class standards are strategic tasks for building a modern socialist country in all respects.

The CPC will intensify troop training and enhance combat preparedness across the board, strengthen all-around military governance, and consolidate and enhance integrated national strategies and strategic capabilities.

'One country, two systems' and national reunification

The policy of "one country, two systems" is a great innovation of socialism with Chinese characteristics. It has proven to be the best institutional arrangement for ensuring sustained prosperity and stability in Hong Kong and Macao after their return to the motherland

The CPC will implement its overall policy for resolving the Taiwan question in the new era, and unswervingly advance the cause of national reunification.

Promoting global community with shared future

China has always been committed to its foreign policy goals of upholding world peace and promoting common development.

China remains firm in pursuing an independent foreign policy of peace. It has always decided its position and policy on issues based on their own merits, and it has strived to uphold the basic norms governing international relations and safeguard international fairness and justice.

China stands firmly against all forms of hegemonism and power politics, the Cold War mentality, interference in other countries' internal affairs, and double standards.

Full, rigorous Party self-governance an unceasing endeavor

As the largest Marxist governing party in the world, the CPC must always stay alert and determined to tackle the special challenges that a large party like the CPC faces, so as to maintain the people's support and consolidate its position as the long-term governing party.

The CPC must meet the overall requirements for Party building in the new era, improve the systems for exercising full and rigorous self-governance, and comprehensively advance its efforts to purify, improve, renew, and excel itself.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE China Daily.com.cn