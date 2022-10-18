ImmVira announced to launch the construction of Global R&D and Commercialization Base

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 18, 2022, ImmVira launched the construction of its Global R&D and Commercialization Base in Suzhou Wuzhong Biomedical Industrial Park (Lifebay), China. The day before, ImmVira's "Shanghai Business and Clinical Center" officially opened on the Shanghai North Bund as well.

Global R&D and Commercialization Base, with a first-phase building area of nearly 30,000 square meters, is located in Wuzhong, Suzhou, and is expected to be completed and put into operation in mid-2024 as an integrated base with comprehensive functions, including manufacturing, R&D and office. The production base will be equipped with multiple commercialization-scale and pilot-scale production lines, to support the development, global clinical trials and commercialization of core products including viral vectors (HSV) and non-viral vectors (exosomes) in the future.

The simultaneously opened Shanghai Business and Clinical Center will be responsible for the overall advancement of international clinical development and global business development of the Company's pipeline. Up to now, ImmVira's first three clinical-stage oncolytic virus products are currently undergoing a total of six clinical studies including mono and combo therapies in Phase I or Phase II in both United States and China. In the meantime, preclinical study for non-viral vector (exosome) pipeline is also in progress.

ImmVira's chairwoman and CEO, Dr. Guoying Zhou, said, "ImmVira has developed science, technology and know-how to support ongoing research, development and commercialization of best-in-class mono and combo therapies on the OvPENS (Open vector+ Potent, Enabling, Novel & Safe) platform and will continue to proactively develop pipelines driven by clinical benefits based on the OvPENS platform. In the meanwhile, ImmVira will expand strategic partnerships with world-renowned pharmaceutical companies and research institutions, and seek diversified cooperative opportunities such as co-development, license-out and marketing, to establish a fully-integrated commercialized industry chain. Leveraging the end-to-end development platform from R&D to CMC, ImmVira can provide an advantageous one-stop solution for partners to jointly explore broad therapeutic potential of oncolytic virus, exosome and other vector technologies in oncology and non-oncology fields."

About ImmVira

ImmVira is a biotechnology company focused on development of new generation novel drug vectors driven by clinical benefits in oncology and non-oncology fields. Leveraging naturally evolved delivery mechanisms and proprietary precise gene engineering technology, our products include replicating and non-replicating herpes simplex virus vector and drug delivery exosome. The company has developed science, technology and know-how to support ongoing research, development and commercialization of best-in-class mono and combo therapies on the OVPENS (Open Vector+ Potent, Enabling, Novel & Safe) platform.

Our clinical stage and development stage pipelines target a wide range of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies as an initial validation of vector capability in oncology, to be used as single agent or combination treatment solutions for cancer patients at different stages, unresponsive to immunotherapy or with rare tumors, by various administration methods including intratumoral, as well as first-in-class intravenous and intraperitoneal/pleural/vesical injections. The first three oncolytic virus products are undergoing six Phase I or Phase II clinical trials in both United States and China.

