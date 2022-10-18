LASKO DONATES 2,000 HOME ENVIRONMENT PRODUCTS TO AID IN HURRICANE IAN RELIEF EFFORTS

Leader in Home Comfort Partners with All Hands and Hearts to Provide Assistance with

Damage Restoration

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lasko Products , a market leader in home comfort, is donating 2,000 home environment products to help the survivors restore their homes after the damage caused by Hurricane Ian.

Lasko Products (PRNewswire)

Lasko has deployed a truck of hurricane relief supplies set to arrive in Florida this week. The truck will contain a shipment of water damage restoration and ventilation products to aid those affected by the disastrous weather and flooding caused by the recent storm.

Products included in the donation will be a variety of fans, air movers, air purifiers, and dehumidifiers. The donation will assist those affected by helping to eliminate excess moisture and humidity; keeping the air clean from mold, spores, and dust; and providing long-term air quality control.

To facilitate the donation, Lasko is partnering with All Hands and Hearts, an organization committed to addressing the immediate and long-term needs of global communities impacted by disasters. All Hands and Hearts recently pledged to remain in southwest Florida with a volunteer-powered program for a minimum of 12 months to conduct mucking and gutting, mold sanitization, and partial and complete home rebuild projects on houses damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Ian, where Lasko's donation will make a significant impact.

The truck and fuel have been donated by Epes Logistics Services, which has been Lasko's transportation partner for more than 12 years and will be driven by Yoandy Perez.

"We were deeply saddened to hear about the tragedies caused by the recent storm. Our hearts are with the communities and residents of those affected," said Lasko Chief Executive Officer, Ed Vlacich. "We understand that supplies and water damage restoration equipment may be limited in weather-impacted areas and hope that this donation will help the community begin to rebuild after such devastation."

Supplies will be distributed to the residents of Port Charlotte, Florida, and surrounding neighborhoods this week. For more information on water damage restoration supplies and ventilation products, please visit Lasko.com , B-Air.com, and GuardianTechnologies.com .

About Lasko

Lasko is a leading home environment products company, providing fans, heaters, air purifiers, humidifiers, home ventilation products, water damage remediation products, and more. Lasko has been engineering and building high-performance home environment products with leading-edge designs in the U.S. and around the world for 116 years. Started in 1906 by Mr. Henry Lasko, the company has grown to an international organization whose products can be found at major retailers and online under the Lasko, Air King, B-Air, and Guardian brands. For more information, please visit Lasko.com , AirKingLimited.com , B-Air.com, and GuardianTechnologies.com .

About All Hands and Hearts:

Formed in 2017, All Hands and Hearts is a 501(c)3 that effectively and efficiently addresses the immediate and long-term needs of communities impacted by disasters. We communicate directly with local leaders and community members and then deploy our unique model of engaging volunteers to enable direct impact, helping to build safer, more resilient schools, homes and infrastructure.

