Merck Animal Health Launches Sure Petcare Animo® GPS

MADISON, N.J., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Merck Animal Health, known as MSD Animal Health outside of the United States and Canada, a division of Merck & Co, Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA (NYSE:MRK), announced today the U.S. launch of Animo® GPS, an activity and behavior monitor for dogs with GPS tracking capabilities. The product can alert pet owners within 20 seconds if their dog leaves its designated "Safe Zone" and offers real-time tracking with location updates from every five seconds when in "Lost Dog Mode."

Speed and accuracy are critical product features of Animo GPS, so owners can be alerted quickly if their dog escapes.

"One in three dogs will go missing in their lifetime and 80 percent of them will escape from their own home or yard1. Speaking from experience, it only takes a moment for a dog to slip out – and knowing within seconds that they've done so can make all the difference in ensuring a safe return home," said Christine Royal, DVM, associate vice president of Companion Animal and Equine, Merck Animal Health. "Speed and accuracy were critical product features as we developed Animo GPS, so owners can be alerted quickly when and if their dog escapes."

In addition to its location tracking capabilities, Animo GPS utilizes smart technology to track a dog's unique activity levels and behavior within a user-friendly mobile app. The device captures data on sleep quality, barking, scratching, and shaking. It uses an adaptive algorithm to interpret this information and can send an alert through the app if there are any significant changes in these behaviors. This data is important because tracking behaviors and trends over time may indicate potential health concerns and could provide topics for pet owners to discuss with a veterinary professional.

Animo GPS has a best-in-class battery life of up to 12-weeks, subject to usage, lessening the chances it will lose power in the time it takes to locate a dog should it leave its designated "Safe Zone." Animo GPS is designed to withstand the elements a dog may encounter, as it is fully water-resistant and responsive in all weather conditions yet remains lightweight and securely fastens onto a dog's collar. To learn more about the benefits of Animo GPS, visit www.surepetcare.com/en-us/animo-gps.

